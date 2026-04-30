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PROPERTY

One Victoria Cove reportedly sells all 120 units in second round of sales

PROPERTY
5 mins ago
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One Victoria Cove in Hung Hom has reportedly sold all the 120 units available in the second round of sales on Thursday. 

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The flats at the project, which is developed by Henderson Land Development (0012) and Hysan Development (0014), and Empire Group, include 113 two-bedroom units and 7 three-bedroom units, with discounted prices ranging from HK$6.85 million to HK$14 million. 

It sold all the 218 units in the first round of sales earlier this month.


 

One Victoria CovesalespropertyHung Hom

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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