One Victoria Cove reportedly sells all 120 units in second round of sales

Read More
BYD's quarterly profit slides fastest in six years as China sales falter
28-04-2026 20:42 HKT
Blue Coast records nine deals on Tuesday, earning over HK$200 mln
28-04-2026 17:36 HKT
Hong Kong home prices to continue rising, says Ricky Wong
28-04-2026 17:18 HKT
The Pavilia Farm III tenders four flats for $81 million
27-04-2026 16:54 HKT
One Victoria Cove unveils 120 units on Thursday
26-04-2026 15:08 HKT
Australian teen, 17, arrested in Hung Hom with $510,000 worth of drugs
24-04-2026 04:37 HKT
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery's retail sales drop 1.5 percent in Q1
22-04-2026 17:45 HKT
One Victoria Cove sees 22 times oversubscription of 218 units
22-04-2026 14:29 HKT