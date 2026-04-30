One Victoria Cove reportedly sells all 120 units in second round of sales

One Victoria Cove in Hung Hom has reportedly sold all the 120 units available in the second round of sales on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The flats at the project, which is developed by Henderson Land Development (0012) and Hysan Development (0014), and Empire Group, include 113 two-bedroom units and 7 three-bedroom units, with discounted prices ranging from HK$6.85 million to HK$14 million.

It sold all the 218 units in the first round of sales earlier this month.



