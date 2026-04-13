Central Residence By the Park records sale of special platform unit for $46.1 m on Monday

Central Residence By The Park, co-developed by Pacific Century Premium Developments(0432) and CSI Properties(0497), sold one special platform unit at Mid-Levels Central for HK$46.1 million on Monday.

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The unit sold is a three bedroom suite, spanning 1,055 square feet of area with an adjoining 435 square feet private platform.

PCPD sales and marketing director Cello Chan said a one bedroom unit will be offered by tender on Tuesday.

Effie Zhang