Central Residence By the Park records sale of special platform unit for $46.1 m on Monday

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The Pavilia Farm III to sell 98 units via tender on Monday
12-04-2026 19:16 HKT
Central Residence by The Park sells one platform special unit for $47m
12-04-2026 19:05 HKT
La Mirabelle I sells 70 units on Sunday
12-04-2026 18:57 HKT
Tung Chung site to tender next Friday: Lands Department
10-04-2026 17:39 HKT
One Victoria Cove to unveil first price list early next week
10-04-2026 17:09 HKT
Central Residence By The Park to tender a special unit next Monday
09-04-2026 17:38 HKT
Late Stanley Ho’s daughter Maisy Ho dies after battle with breast cancer
12-04-2026 14:53 HKT