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PROPERTY

iCITY phase II records 105 deals for nearly HK$300 mln

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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Norry Lee, Senior Director of Projects Strategy and Consultancy Department at JLL in Hong Kong.
Norry Lee, Senior Director of Projects Strategy and Consultancy Department at JLL in Hong Kong.

Soundwill's (0878) Phase II of  iCITY, a 24-hour digital industrial landmark in Kwai Chung, has sold 105 units to date, fetching around HK$289 million.

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The developer mentioned plans to launch a limited number of units with tenancy agreements for sale in the near future.

The latest transaction is a 422-square-foot unit sold for around HK$3 million, or HK$7,114 per sq ft.

 

iCITY phase IIKwai Chung

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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