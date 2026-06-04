iCITY phase II records 105 deals for nearly HK$300 mln

Soundwill's (0878) Phase II of iCITY, a 24-hour digital industrial landmark in Kwai Chung, has sold 105 units to date, fetching around HK$289 million.

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The developer mentioned plans to launch a limited number of units with tenancy agreements for sale in the near future.

The latest transaction is a 422-square-foot unit sold for around HK$3 million, or HK$7,114 per sq ft.