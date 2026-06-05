New World unveils first batch of 44 flats for Pavilia Rosa

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Pavilia Rosa fetches nearly HK$2.3b from sale of 40 units on Thursday
04-06-2026 16:30 HKT
Pavilia Rosa to launch tender for 65 units on Thursday
03-06-2026 17:04 HKT
Pavilia Rosa to launch tender on Thursday; bulk buyer picks up 2 units
01-06-2026 17:20 HKT
Pavilia Rosa tender sales 56 units on Thursday
31-05-2026 16:25 HKT
Pavilia Rosa unveils sales brochure on Wednesday, offering 109 units
27-05-2026 16:01 HKT
The Pavilia Farm III sells two-bedroom unit for HK$12.68 mln on Tuesday
26-05-2026 17:44 HKT
NWD records over HK$20bln in sales
21-05-2026 16:37 HKT
Pavilia Rosa to release sales brochure next week
21-05-2026 16:10 HKT
Cathay Pacific's executive director and CFO Rebecca Sharpe to step down
04-06-2026 17:35 HKT