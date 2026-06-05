New World unveils first batch of 44 flats for Pavilia Rosa

New World Development (0017) has unveiled the first price list for its Pavilia Rosa in Kowloon Tong, offering 44 flats from less than HK$10 million after discounts.

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The batch comprises six one-bedroom units and 38 two-bedroom units with sizes ranging from 298 to 586 square feet. They are priced from HK$9.86 million to HK$20.5 million after discounts, or from HK$30,800 to HK$37,505 per sq ft.

The average discounted per sq ft price is HK$33,816 for the list.



