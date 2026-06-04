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PROPERTY

Pavilia Rosa fetches nearly HK$2.3b from sale of 40 units on Thursday

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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Cannas Ho Ka-yan, director of sales and marketing at NWD(second left).
Cannas Ho Ka-yan, director of sales and marketing at NWD(second left).

New World Development's (0017) Pavilia Rosa in Kowloon Tong sold 40 units on Thursday, raking in nearly HK$2.3 billion and setting a new record for single-day cash-in this year.

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The 40 sold units include 27 duplexes and 13 three- and four-bedroom units, with transaction prices ranging from HK$38.36 million to HK$91.44 million, or HK$29,200 to HK$56,866 per sq ft.

The top-priced unit is a 1,608-sq-ft duplex with a four-bedroom layout, which fetched HK$91.44 million, or HK$56,866 per sq ft.

 

Pavilia RosaKowloon TongNew World Development

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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