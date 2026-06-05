Brazen sexual assault on bus goes viral, sparks outrage

A disturbing video circulating online has sparked widespread anger after capturing a middle-aged man allegedly groping a schoolgirl on a Kowloon Motor Bus in Mong Kok on Friday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incident has prompted urgent calls for police action, with concerned citizens hoping that onboard surveillance and electronic transit card records will lead to the swift identification and arrest of the suspect.

Shocking daylight assault

The incident took place shortly after midday on bus route 16. As the vehicle stopped near the intersection of Mong Kok Road and Sai Yeung Choi Street South, footage filmed from outside the bus shows a male passenger in a white tank top extending his left arm flush against the window.

The man is seen reaching forward to inappropriately touch the chest of a female student sitting directly in front of him.

The young victim, who was looking at her phone at the time, appeared to notice the intrusion and leaned forward to evade the physical contact, though she remained in her seat.

Online observers noted that she appeared highly distressed and visibly nervous, shrinking away from the assailant and displaying signs of extreme discomfort.

Bystander attempts to intervene

The person recording the video from the street could be heard shouting loudly, attempting to call out the harassment and alert others to the ongoing assault.

Despite the vocal intervention from the sidewalk, the physical distance between the bystander and the enclosed vehicle prevented any direct action to stop the perpetrator.

Moments later, the bus drove away from the scene with both the suspect and the victim still on board.

The individual who captured the footage later clarified in an online forum that the assault occurred at exactly 12.10pm.

Digital trail could lead to suspect

The footage quickly went viral, igniting a wave of condemnation across social media platforms.

Internet users have strongly urged the videographer to submit the clip, along with the bus's license plate number and the exact time of the incident, to law enforcement authorities.

Commentators pointed out that investigators could easily track down the suspect by cross-referencing the bus company's internal closed-circuit television records with transit payment data.

Many noted that tracing the electronic payment history, particularly if the suspect utilized a registered or government-subsidized concessionary fare card, would highly increase the chances of a successful prosecution.

In response to the viral clip, several proactive citizens have already utilized the bus operator's official mobile application to formally report the incident.