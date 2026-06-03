Pavilia Rosa to launch tender for 65 units on Thursday

New World Development (0017) will launch the tender for 65 units at Pavilia Rosa in Kowloon Tong on Thursday.

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This batch comprises 31 duplexes, 14 four-bedroom units, and 20 three-bedroom units, with sizes ranging from 831 to 3,058 square feet.

Meanwhile, the project made its show flats available for media viewing on Wednesday.