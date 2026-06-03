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PROPERTY

Pavilia Rosa to launch tender for 65 units on Thursday

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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Cannas Ho Ka-yan, director of sales and marketing at NWD, left.
Cannas Ho Ka-yan, director of sales and marketing at NWD, left.

New World Development (0017) will launch the tender for 65 units at Pavilia Rosa in Kowloon Tong on Thursday.

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This batch comprises 31 duplexes, 14 four-bedroom units, and 20 three-bedroom units, with sizes ranging from 831 to 3,058 square feet. 

Meanwhile, the project made its show flats available for media viewing on Wednesday.

 

Pavilia RosaKowloon Tong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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