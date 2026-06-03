logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

HK remains world's least affordable housing market for 16th year, survey shows

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
People walk in front of residential buildings, in Hong Kong, China, February 27, 2024. REUTERS
People walk in front of residential buildings, in Hong Kong, China, February 27, 2024. REUTERS

Hong Kong retained its title as the world's least affordable housing market for a 16th straight year, and a household would need to spend 14.1 years of income, without other expenses, to buy a median-priced home, according to the annual Demographia International Housing Affordability Survey.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

However, the median price-to-income ratio dropped from 23.2 in 2021 as the city’s home prices have fallen by over 20 percent from their peak.

The survey examined the median house price and median household income in 96 major markets across eight countries during the third quarter last year.

Sydney ranked second with a ratio of 14, followed by San Jose, California, at 11.3, and Adelaide, also in Australia, at 11.2. 

New York ranked 16th with a median multiple of 7.5, and London and Seattle, at 6.9, shared the 22nd spot.

A ratio of 3 or below is considered affordable, above 5 is severely unaffordable, and above 9 is impossibly unaffordable.

Demographia said Hong Kong has consistently topped the list for over the past decade and a half, with one of the smallest average home sizes globally. 

Data from the Rating and Valuation Department showed that as of the end of September 2025, Hong Kong's private residential property prices slumped 26 percent from the peak recorded in September 2021. 

Home prices, however, have risen nearly 8 percent through April this year from September, further trimming the decrease to just 20.5 percent from the all-time high.

If sustained, Hong Kong could once again top the board next year. 

Economists argued that the survey’s calculation cannot fully reveal Hong Kong’s affordability, as one-third of Hong Kong's population lives in public rental housing flats.

 

least affordablehousingHong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Kling AI's exhibition center at the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, June 20, 2025. Xinhua
Kuaishou's Kling AI seeks first pre-IPO financing for US$18 billion pre-money valuation
FINANCE
26 mins ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index plunges below 26,000 points on Wednesday
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Paxini
BYD-backed robotics firm PaXini plans Hong Kong IPO, Bloomberg reports
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Hong Kong PMI rises to 50.4 in May
FINANCE
2 hours ago
MPF investors earned $9,886 on average in May amid AI boom, GUM say
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index plunges below 26,000 points at noon on Wednesday
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index plunges below 26,000 points in early trading on Wednesday
FINANCE
8 hours ago
A general view of residential buildings in Hong Kong, China, November 8, 2024. REUTERS
HK to unveil plan to promote corporate treasury center development soon: Hui
FINANCE
02-06-2026 17:35 HKT
Hong Kong April retail sales miss forecast with 8.6pc growth
FINANCE
02-06-2026 17:28 HKT
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index rises at noon on Tuesday, Tencent jumps nearly 8 percent
FINANCE
02-06-2026 12:29 HKT
Former Hong Kong weather chief beats record heatwave without air conditioning
NEWS
02-06-2026 18:31 HKT
(file photo)
Pakistani teacher charged over nude selfies sent to Form One student
NEWS
02-06-2026 14:59 HKT
Authorities make contact with parents of newborn without birth certificate
NEWS
02-06-2026 13:28 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.