CUHK engineering graduate made $100,000 a month as HKBN salesman, prompting search by Ricky Wong

HKTV Mall founder Ricky Wong Wai-kay has taken to social media to track down a former Hong Kong Broadband Network (HKBN) frontline salesman, recalling a standout “street fighter” who reportedly earned more than HK$100,000 a month at his peak.

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In a social media post, Wong recalled a former employee from his time at HKBN in 2008 and 2009, saying he became intrigued after discovering the salesman was earning more than HK$100,000 a month.

The salesman, a graduate of both Munsang College and the Chinese University of Hong Kong’s electronic engineering program, was said to have earned between HK$80,000 and HK$100,000 a month during his most successful period.

Wong said he was surprised that a CUHK engineering graduate had chosen to work in frontline sales, often braving all weather conditions in street-level promotions.

According to Wong, the employee worked around 13 to 14 hours a day near the CUHK campus, maximizing his earnings through intensive commission-based sales.

Despite his success, the salesman left after about two years, reportedly after saving several million Hong Kong dollars, telling Wong he planned to start his own business.

Wong said he had not been in contact with him since and appealed publicly for him to come forward.

“If you see this, please DM me. I’d love to know how you are doing,” he wrote.

The post quickly drew attention online, with netizens praising the employee’s performance and questioning why such a high achiever had not been retained.

“This is exactly the kind of talent companies should keep,” one commenter said, while others shared their own experiences working in frontline sales.