logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
TRENDING
breadcrumb-arrow
SOCIAL BUZZ

CUHK engineering graduate made $100,000 a month as HKBN salesman, prompting search by Ricky Wong

SOCIAL BUZZ
8 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

HKTV Mall founder Ricky Wong Wai-kay has taken to social media to track down a former Hong Kong Broadband Network (HKBN) frontline salesman, recalling a standout “street fighter” who reportedly earned more than HK$100,000 a month at his peak.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In a social media post, Wong recalled a former employee from his time at HKBN in 2008 and 2009, saying he became intrigued after discovering the salesman was earning more than HK$100,000 a month.

The salesman, a graduate of both Munsang College and the Chinese University of Hong Kong’s electronic engineering program, was said to have earned between HK$80,000 and HK$100,000 a month during his most successful period.

Wong said he was surprised that a CUHK engineering graduate had chosen to work in frontline sales, often braving all weather conditions in street-level promotions.

According to Wong, the employee worked around 13 to 14 hours a day near the CUHK campus, maximizing his earnings through intensive commission-based sales.

Despite his success, the salesman left after about two years, reportedly after saving several million Hong Kong dollars, telling Wong he planned to start his own business.

Wong said he had not been in contact with him since and appealed publicly for him to come forward.

“If you see this, please DM me. I’d love to know how you are doing,” he wrote.

The post quickly drew attention online, with netizens praising the employee’s performance and questioning why such a high achiever had not been retained.

“This is exactly the kind of talent companies should keep,” one commenter said, while others shared their own experiences working in frontline sales.

Ricky Wong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Ricky Wong.
Hong Kong home prices to continue rising, says Ricky Wong
PROPERTY
28-04-2026 17:18 HKT
Photo from WHEELOCK PROPERTIES
Wheelock Properties' sales exceed 1,000 homes in 2025
PROPERTY
31-08-2025 18:04 HKT
From Wheelock's Facebook
Future Stars Shine at Ng Yuk Secondary School’s Sports & Arts Award Selection
ESG
27-06-2025 11:42 HKT
Ricky Wong, second left, said handovers will begin in the fourth quarter. Photo from WHEELOCK PROPERTIES
Wheelock sells 1,207 units at Phase 12 of Lohas Park project
PROPERTY
12-06-2025 18:29 HKT
Ricky Wong. SING TAO
Miami Quay II low-rise units ready for viewing at Kai Tak
PROPERTY
11-06-2025 17:11 HKT
Ap Lei Chau Hung Shing Temple. SING TAO
New temple routes in Sham Shui Po, Southern District
FINANCE
09-06-2025 18:17 HKT
Property prices in the second half of the year may also increase by about 3 percent compared to the beginning of 2025, says Ricky Wong. SING TAO
New-home sales predicted to rise 20pc
FINANCE
02-06-2025 18:16 HKT
(AI generated)
Mother mocked online after questioning helper wearing shorts during heatwave
SOCIAL BUZZ
3 hours ago
Couple sparks outrage after allegedly pouring dog's leftover water into café cup
SOCIAL BUZZ
22 hours ago
source: online
Tripod order turns into 300 used iPhones in Taobao delivery mix-up
SOCIAL BUZZ
03-06-2026 15:14 HKT
Hana no Kumo in Hong Kong.
Three Hong Kong restaurants named among world’s most beautiful — all at The Henderson
ARTS & CULTURE
03-06-2026 14:00 HKT
Parents in 'Save Lily' case released on bail, vow to cooperate with probe
NEWS
14 hours ago
Hong Kong records hottest day of the year at 34.3 degrees
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.