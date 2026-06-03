The Henley I to launch 20 units for sale on Sunday

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Highwood phase 2 sees price increase up to 13pc
27-05-2026 19:16 HKT
The Henley puts 48 units up for sale on Wednesday
27-05-2026 19:04 HKT
One Victoria Cove phase 3 sells 22 units on Tuesday
19-05-2026 19:24 HKT
Highwood phase 2 unveils latest price list for 50 units
19-05-2026 19:12 HKT
One Victoria Cove phase 3 may release additional units this week
13-05-2026 16:44 HKT
Phase 2 of Highwood entries first round for 150 units on Saturday
10-05-2026 18:58 HKT
Authorities make contact with parents of newborn without birth certificate
02-06-2026 13:28 HKT