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PROPERTY

The Henley I to launch 20 units for sale on Sunday

PROPERTY
27 mins ago
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THE HENLEY I.
THE HENLEY I.

Henderson Land Development (0012) will launch 20 units for sale this Sunday at The Henley I in Kai Tak.

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This latest batch includes one- to three-bedroom layouts ranging from 417 to 889 square feet. Discounted prices range from HK$9.48 million to HK$28.75 million, and discounted prices per sq ft range from HK$22,752 to HK$35,698.

 

The Henley IHenderson Land DevelopmentKai Tak

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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