Police arrest 991 in World Cup anti-gambling operation, seize $365m betting records

Police arrested 991 people during a World Cup anti-illegal gambling operation across Hong Kong between June and July, seizing more than HK$365 million in betting records, about HK$3 million in cash and about HK$4.4 million in suspected criminal proceeds, authorities said.

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Officers raided 249 premises linked to illegal gambling activities, arresting 645 men and 346 women aged between 16 and 93. They face charges including bookmaking, promoting or facilitating bookmaking, betting with a bookmaker, operating illegal gambling establishments and money laundering.

Police also seized 43 computers and 443 mobile phones suspected of being used to operate illegal betting operations.