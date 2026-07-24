Rosalia's Argentine fans up in arms over alleged World Cup snub

Rosalia's Argentine fans are furious with the Spanish superstar over a reshared social media post they considered offensive after the country's painful World Cup final loss.

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Ahead of the singer's four sold-out shows in Buenos Aires next month, the alleged faux pas triggered a flurry of hate messages to a museum hosting a Rosalia tribute concert, the venue stated Wednesday.

The star had reshared a video posted by US-Lebanese celebrity Mia Khalifa, accompanied by the words: "How life sounds now that the pearls have been defeated," while Rosalia's song "La Perla" plays in the background.

"Perla" is a colloquial term in Spain referring to a problematic person, and Rosalia's decision to repost the video unleashed an avalanche of anger towards her.

Some fans have even renounced their decision to attend the singer's scheduled performances in Buenos Aires's Movistar Arena.

The 33-year-old Grammy-winning artist deleted the post and apologized for the misunderstanding on Wednesday.

"I only have love for Argentina," she wrote on Instagram.

As Argentina nurses its wounds over its 1-0 loss to Spain, her words were met with another barrage of criticism.

"You really let your Argentine audience down," one user wrote. "Returning the tickets," said another.

A source involved in the shows' ticketing told AFP that in reality, the number of refund requests has been minimal, while some 50,000 people have purchased tickets for the Argentine leg of her "Lux" tour.

The singer has earned widespread praise for her fourth album, a spiritual work that marks a departure from her previous flamenco and R&B rhythms.

"Lux" features lyrics sung in 13 languages including German, English and Sicilian in addition to her native Spanish.

AFP