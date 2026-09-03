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CHINA

Chinese WNBA star out of World Cup after losing passport

CHINA
1 hour ago
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Li Yueru #28 of the Dallas Wings shoots a free throw during the game against the Connecticut Sun on August 30, 2026 at the College Park Center in Arlington, TX. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2026 NBAE Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images/AFP
Li Yueru #28 of the Dallas Wings shoots a free throw during the game against the Connecticut Sun on August 30, 2026 at the College Park Center in Arlington, TX. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2026 NBAE Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

China's WNBA star Li Yueru will miss the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup in Berlin after losing her passport in the mail.

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"Li Yueru's passport was accidentally lost while being mailed in the United States," the Chinese Basketball Association said.

The document could not be found before the tournament's registration deadline so Li was unable to travel to Germany, the association said.

The Women's Basketball World Cup starts on Friday, with China meeting the United States in their first game.

"It's really unfortunate I can't be with my sisters this time," the 27-year-old Li, who plays for the Dallas Wings, said on Chinese social media.

She thanked the association and embassies for helping with her search.

"We've all been working hard together and exploring every possible solution, but maybe we were just a little short on luck this time," she said on Instagram.

The 6-foot-7 centre joined the Dallas Wings in 2025 and represented China at the Paris Olympics in 2024, where she was the team's top scorer.

She previously played for the Seattle Storm, the Los Angeles Sparks and the Chicago Sky, as well as Chinese teams in Inner Mongolia and Guangdong.

AFP

Chinese WNBA starWorld Cuplost passport

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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