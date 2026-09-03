Chinese WNBA star out of World Cup after losing passport

China's WNBA star Li Yueru will miss the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup in Berlin after losing her passport in the mail.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"Li Yueru's passport was accidentally lost while being mailed in the United States," the Chinese Basketball Association said.

The document could not be found before the tournament's registration deadline so Li was unable to travel to Germany, the association said.

The Women's Basketball World Cup starts on Friday, with China meeting the United States in their first game.

"It's really unfortunate I can't be with my sisters this time," the 27-year-old Li, who plays for the Dallas Wings, said on Chinese social media.

She thanked the association and embassies for helping with her search.

"We've all been working hard together and exploring every possible solution, but maybe we were just a little short on luck this time," she said on Instagram.

The 6-foot-7 centre joined the Dallas Wings in 2025 and represented China at the Paris Olympics in 2024, where she was the team's top scorer.

She previously played for the Seattle Storm, the Los Angeles Sparks and the Chicago Sky, as well as Chinese teams in Inner Mongolia and Guangdong.

AFP