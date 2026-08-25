logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Lego sales rise as World Cup products draw new customers

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Sets of Lego bricks are seen at a toy store in Bonn, Germany, September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo
Sets of Lego bricks are seen at a toy store in Bonn, Germany, September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

Lego sales jumped 21% in the first half as soccer World Cup and Formula 1 sets attracted new customers, the Danish toy brand said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Lego has won market share as its growth outpaces rival toymakers like Mattel and Hasbro, helped by a strategy of tie-ups with film and entertainment franchises, and producing more sets for adults as well as children.

Lego's revenue was 41.9 billion Danish crowns ($6.54 billion), up from 34.6 billion in the first half of 2025. Net profit increased 32% to 8.6 billion Danish crowns.

"The product portfolio is really, really strong and it hits new passion points in this first half," Lego CEO Niels Christiansen told Reuters in an interview.

"We also see more kids in the brand, which is really exciting for us that we managed to grow both the number of kids and consumers active, and also the total amount that they're buying," Christiansen said.

Lego launched more than 330 new sets in the first half, including a $199.99 replica of the official FIFA World Cup trophy, Pokemon sets using its new interactive bricks, and K-Pop Demon Hunters sets that Christiansen said were particularly popular with girls.

 

OIL PRICES DRIVE COST OF PLASTICS UP

The surge in oil prices caused by the Iran war has driven up the cost of plastics Lego uses to make its bricks, and Christiansen said the company might see an impact in the second half but so far it has not been significant.

"We are impacted by higher oil prices, but because we purchase so much non-fossil-fuel-based material that is less correlated to the oil price, we've actually been able to manage relatively well," said Christiansen. Lego is in the process of shifting towards renewable and recyclable materials to make its bricks.

As it aims to produce closer to its main markets, Lego is building a factory and distribution centre in the U.S. state of Virginia, aiming to open by the middle of 2027.

Reuters

LegoWorld Cupproductsnew customers

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The logo of FIFA is seen in front of its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo
FIFA crisis timeline: From World Cup final to global standoff
WORLD
14-08-2026 15:02 HKT
FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends the inauguration of Abelardo De La Espriella as Colombia's president, in Cali, Colombia, August 7, 2026. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
UEFA, AFC, CONCACAF renew attacks on Infantino over failed World Cup stake sale proposal
WORLD
11-08-2026 13:14 HKT
A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS
China securities regulator supports more yuan investment products in Hong Kong
FINANCE
03-08-2026 10:35 HKT
Photo: Reuters
UEFA to boycott World Cup and FIFA tournaments over stake sale plans
WORLD
31-07-2026 04:28 HKT
Coca-Cola Diet Coke cans on display for sale inside a shop in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2026. REUTERS
Coca-Cola hails World Cup hydration breaks as it lifts annual forecasts
FINANCE
28-07-2026 21:50 HKT
Fans react at the end of the 2026 World Cup round of 16 match between USA and Belgium at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium Plaza fan zone in Pasadena, California, on July 6, 2026. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)
US business activity perks up in July, helped by World Cup, but trend may not last, S&P Global says
FINANCE
24-07-2026 21:54 HKT
Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP Spanish singer Rosalia arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York.
Rosalia's Argentine fans up in arms over alleged World Cup snub
WORLD
24-07-2026 15:49 HKT
Police arrest 991 in World Cup anti-gambling operation, seize $365m betting records
NEWS
22-07-2026 00:54 HKT
Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Carl Recine/Getty Images/AFP
Arrogance or pride? Argentina grapples with World Cup villain label
WORLD
21-07-2026 14:27 HKT
Fans hold a banner depicting Argentine football legends Diego Maradona, Mario Kempes and Lionel Messi holding FIFA World Cup trophies as supporters gather near the Argentine Football Association (AFA) training camp in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires Province, on July 20, 2026, while awaiting the arrival of Argentina's national football team from the United States following its defeat in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP)
Thousands welcome home Argentina squad, without Messi, despite World Cup loss
WORLD
21-07-2026 11:58 HKT
Electric car drives through pedestrian-only street in Causeway Bay, sparks online debate
NEWS
10 hours ago
Taxi stuck sideways in narrow Central alley
SOCIAL BUZZ
24-08-2026 15:55 HKT
(File Photo)
IT manager sentenced to 22 months for stealing $1.2m in Deloitte laptops
NEWS
21-08-2026 21:49 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.