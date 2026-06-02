Authorities make contact with parents of newborn without birth certificate

Authorities have established contact with the parents of a newborn who has been without a birth certificate for two months following a home birth, Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han said Tuesday.

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The couple, identified as Tsang and Kwan, came to public attention after launching a "Save Lily" social media campaign, following their separation from their homeborn daughter Lily during an illegal stay in Sweden in late 2023.

The pair drew further scrutiny when they refused to submit to a DNA test, citing religious reasons, to register the birth of their son Danny after missing the 42-day registration deadline.

Speaking at a public event, Sun said the government is highly concerned about the case and has launched active follow-up actions. He confirmed that the Social Welfare Department contacted the parents by email last night (June 1), following several unsuccessful home visits since Thursday (May 28).

“Our top priority is the baby’s health and safety,” Sun said. Authorities are working to arrange a meeting with the parents and a health check for the newborn.

Sun emphasized that the government has robust laws and mechanisms to protect children's welfare and will act quickly and compassionately if legal intervention becomes necessary. He added that the Immigration Department and the Social Welfare Department are working together to address the birth certificate and welfare issues to ensure the child's rights are protected.

As for the couple’s plea for help to reunite with their daughter in Sweden, Sun said the Immigration Department is working through the Chinese Foreign Ministry and China’s consulate in Sweden.