Chief Executive John Lee presented Hong Kong's highest honors to 302 recipients on the opening day of the 2026 Honours and Awards Presentation Ceremony at Government House on Friday, recognizing three community leaders with the Grand Bauhinia Medal and posthumously awarding the Medal for Bravery (Gold) to a firefighter killed in the Tai Po blaze.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Executive Council member and incoming Hospital Authority chairman Chan Kin-por, renowned economist and former Chinese University of Hong Kong vice-chancellor Lawrence Lau Juen-yee, and veteran banker Lam Kwong-siu received the Grand Bauhinia Medal—the SAR's top accolade—for their longstanding contributions to governance, finance, education, and community service.

The ceremony, attended by senior officials including Chief Secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki and Secretary for Justice Paul Lam Ting-kwok, will continue on Sunday with the presentation of the Chief Executive's Commendation for Government/Public Service. Across the full 2026 Honours List announced on July 1, 466 individuals were recognized, alongside 65 newly appointed Justices of the Peace.

+ 1

Fallen Tai Po firefighter honored for supreme gallantry

In a poignant moment at the ceremony, Lee presented the Medal for Bravery (Gold) posthumously to Senior Fireman Ho Wai-ho, who died in the line of duty while battling the No. 5 alarm fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po on November 26 last year.

Ho's elder brother, Edward Ho Wai-kin, and fiancée, Kiki Chan, accepted the medal on his behalf. In its citation, the government commended Ho for displaying "utmost bravery and selfless devotion" as he pressed ahead with rescue efforts amid extreme heat and fierce flames. Following the ceremony, his brother shared a photo of the medal on social media, writing that the family would forever be proud of him and miss him.

+ 1

Lawmakers, scholars, and National Games medalists recognized

Eight figures received the Gold Bauhinia Star, including Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong chairman Gary Chan Hak-kan, Chinese University of Hong Kong president Dennis Lo Yuk-ming, Hospital Authority chairman Henry Fan Hung-ling, former Permanent Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Salina Yan Mei-mei, and former Commissioner of Correctional Services Sin Yat-kin.

Nineteen recipients were awarded the Silver Bauhinia Star, among them lawmakers Chan Han-pan, Kingsley Wong Kwok, Lau Chi-pang, and Andrew Yao Cho-fai, alongside former Hospital Authority chief executive Tony Ko Pat-sing and veteran Cantonese opera artist Yuen Siu-fai.

Six Marine Police officers received the Medal for Bravery (Bronze) for rescuing five people during a burning vessel explosion in the Causeway Bay Typhoon Shelter amid Typhoon Wipha in July last year.

Meanwhile, 40 individuals were awarded the Bronze Bauhinia Star—including Football Association of Hong Kong, China chairman Eric Fok Kai-shan, singer Cally Kwong Mei-wan, and former National Games Coordination Office head Yeung Tak-keung—while 15th National Games athletes such as cyclist Ceci Lee Sze-wing and fencer Ryan Choi Chun-yin received the Medal of Honour.