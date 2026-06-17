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NEWS

Remembered in the stars: Fallen Wang Fuk Court firefighter honored as asteroid namesake

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A firefighter who fell while battling the devastating Wang Fuk Court fire last year has been honored in a unique way by having an asteroid named after him, serving as an everlasting tribute to his bravery.

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Ho Wai-ho, 37, lost his life in the five-alarm fire in Tai Po last November, a disaster that claimed at least 168 lives. In a recent social media post, his fiancée, Kiki, shared that renowned astronomer William Yeung Kwong-yu, former president of the Hong Kong Astronomical Society, had notified her of the asteroid's new name to honor Ho's sacrifice.

Discovered by Yeung on October 21, 2001, the asteroid was previously cataloged as 34871, but is now formally named "(34871) Howaiho."

Citing Yueng’s message, KiKi said she was told that the asteroid will be in the solar system's orbit for a long time, ensuring Ho’s name is permanently remembered. 

According to the introduction on the International Astronomical Union’s website, Yeung described Ho as a Hong Kong firefighter who devoted himself to public service. “Formerly a police officer, he served with courage in fire and rescue operations, assisting in the evaluation of resident emergencies. He died in the line of duty during a major fire accident in Hong Kong and is remembered for his bravery and dedication," the introduction read.

The cosmic tribute stirred memories of the couple's shared passion for the night sky, which Kiki recalled that Ho, knowing she loved stargazing, took her to Palm Beach in the US for the Southern Cross two years ago. 

She also remembered the time they walked home with their pet dog last October, when a meteor streaked behind Ho as he carried the dog. 

"These memories will stay in my heart forever," she wrote. "From now on, we can see you just by looking up at the night sky."

While the asteroid may not be visible to the naked eye, Yeung offered Kiki comfort with a line from Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's The Little Prince, noting “what is essential is invisible to the eye." 

Yeung stressed that the asteroid is meant to serve as a lasting memory of Ho's courage, sacrifice, and lifesaving spirit for Hong Kong citizens. 

Expressing gratitude to Yeung, Kiki ended with a farewell to her fiancé: "Dearest 34871 Howaiho, you have become a star and protect us as always."

Wang Fuk CourtHo Wai-hoasteroid

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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