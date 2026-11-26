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UK PM says 'strong indications' Iran involved in airbase incident
01-10-2026 10:38 HKT
Police arrest man after multiple people wounded in China knife attack
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Wife of Ryanair passenger sucked out of dislodged window recalls incident
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Two bodies found in separate incidents off Lamma Island and Shek Kwu Chau
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China accuses US of cyber breaches at national time center
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Worker killed in rail depot accident at Lantau Island
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Qantas confirms personal data of over a million customers leaked in breach
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