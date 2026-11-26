Convoy Financial Services Limited (CFS) recently identified a cybersecurity incident, noting that it has found no evidence that clients’ insurance policies or MPF accounts arranged through the company have been affected, and it has identified no unauthorized transactions.

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​As a precaution, the company has temporarily suspended access to its back-office system and “Client Zone” while it continues its investigation and recovery efforts.

The company said it has reported the incident to the relevant regulatory and law enforcement authorities.

​It also advised clients to remain alert to suspicious emails, phone calls, text messages, or links claiming to be from the company. Clients should not share policy or personal information, login credentials, or passwords with third parties.

​The Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data (PCPD) said it had received a data breach notification from CFS. The company is still determining how many people may have been affected and what categories of personal data may be involved.

The PCPD said it has begun a compliance check under its mechanism and reminded CFS to notify affected individuals as soon as possible.