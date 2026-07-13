logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Uber Pet maps HK's pet-friendly hotspots as city steers toward a more co-hesive future

NEWS
9 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Uber Pet has highlighted Hong Kong’s most popular pet-friendly destinations as the city moves toward a more inclusive environment for owners and their animals following the relaxation of pet-dining rules.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The company said many pet owners have been traveling more frequently since the launch of the pet-friendly dining scheme last week. Anticipating further growth in pet-related travel, Uber Pet has mapped out key lifestyle corridors expected to benefit from rising demand for indoor dining, retail and pet-care services.

West Kowloon Cultural District ranked as Hong Kong’s top Uber Pet destination, with its off-leash spaces and growing number of pet-friendly cafés continuing to attract dog owners.

Kennedy Town and Sai Ying Pun were also among the city’s busiest pet-friendly neighborhoods, supported by Belcher Bay Promenade and a well-established café scene featuring venues such as Winstons Coffee and Blend & Grind.

Causeway Bay and Victoria Park also remained popular throughout the week, reflecting steady demand for established pet-friendly dining and outdoor spaces.

While 55 percent of Uber Pet trips went to major pet parks and promenades across Hong Kong, the company said 41 percent of trips ended in traditional residential neighborhoods not usually known for large pet parks.

Kowloon City and To Kwa Wan topped that list, serving as major hubs for veterinary clinics and pet-care shops despite having fewer large-scale outdoor pet facilities. Uber Pet said the trend reflected the service’s role in supporting routine vet check-ups, emergency visits, grooming appointments and weekend waterfront outings.

Uber also reminded pet owners to observe basic ride etiquette to ensure a smooth journey for drivers, passengers and animals.

The company advises a one-pet-per-trip arrangement. Owners traveling with more than one pet should message their driver in advance, allowing the driver to decide whether to accept the ride.

Dogs should be kept securely on a leash or harness throughout the trip, while cats and other small animals should be placed in a dedicated pet crate or carrier. Owners should remain with their pets at all times and should not leave them unattended.

Although Uber Pet driver-partners are animal-friendly and may provide a mat for furry friends, owners are advised to bring their own towel or protective cover to place on the seat, helping keep the vehicle clean for the next passenger and minimizing loose fur.

Uberpet-friendly

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Estyn Chung (left) and Andrew Byrne
Uber calls ride-hailing cap ‘unusual,’ warns fares could surge 70pc
NEWS
21-05-2026 19:29 HKT
Reuters
Uber rolls out Baidu's self-driving taxis for ride hailing in Dubai
INNOVATION
11-02-2026 13:31 HKT
Quota, safety measures announced for upcoming pet-friendly restaurant permits
NEWS
03-02-2026 14:01 HKT
Dutch court rules Uber drivers can be treated as self-employed 
WORLD
27-01-2026 21:03 HKT
Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan. (File Photo)
Transport chief pushes for restrictions on ride-hailing vehicle licenses to tackle speculation
NEWS
27-07-2025 15:44 HKT
New pet bus routes to be launched by KMB starting Sat
NEWS
17-07-2025 21:08 HKT
The Uber logo is seen on the side of a taxi, in Dublin, Ireland, June 29, 2025. REUTERS
Uber partners with China's Baidu to deploy self-driving taxis in international markets
INNOVATION
15-07-2025 20:20 HKT
Off-duty police inspector dies after fall from columbarium at Pok Fu Lam Cemetery
NEWS
22 mins ago
Star Ferry seeks 30pc fare rise, plans pet-friendly service
NEWS
28 mins ago
Low-income households entering work to get up to $45,000
NEWS
34 mins ago
65 arrested as police bust illegal nightclub and gambling dens
NEWS
12-07-2026 19:00 HKT
Man, 44, critically injured after being hit by bus in Central
NEWS
16 hours ago
Stormy HKDSE results day ahead amid nine-day rain forecast
NEWS
12-07-2026 17:44 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.