Uber Pet maps HK's pet-friendly hotspots as city steers toward a more co-hesive future

Uber Pet has highlighted Hong Kong’s most popular pet-friendly destinations as the city moves toward a more inclusive environment for owners and their animals following the relaxation of pet-dining rules.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The company said many pet owners have been traveling more frequently since the launch of the pet-friendly dining scheme last week. Anticipating further growth in pet-related travel, Uber Pet has mapped out key lifestyle corridors expected to benefit from rising demand for indoor dining, retail and pet-care services.

West Kowloon Cultural District ranked as Hong Kong’s top Uber Pet destination, with its off-leash spaces and growing number of pet-friendly cafés continuing to attract dog owners.

Kennedy Town and Sai Ying Pun were also among the city’s busiest pet-friendly neighborhoods, supported by Belcher Bay Promenade and a well-established café scene featuring venues such as Winstons Coffee and Blend & Grind.

Causeway Bay and Victoria Park also remained popular throughout the week, reflecting steady demand for established pet-friendly dining and outdoor spaces.

While 55 percent of Uber Pet trips went to major pet parks and promenades across Hong Kong, the company said 41 percent of trips ended in traditional residential neighborhoods not usually known for large pet parks.

Kowloon City and To Kwa Wan topped that list, serving as major hubs for veterinary clinics and pet-care shops despite having fewer large-scale outdoor pet facilities. Uber Pet said the trend reflected the service’s role in supporting routine vet check-ups, emergency visits, grooming appointments and weekend waterfront outings.

Uber also reminded pet owners to observe basic ride etiquette to ensure a smooth journey for drivers, passengers and animals.

The company advises a one-pet-per-trip arrangement. Owners traveling with more than one pet should message their driver in advance, allowing the driver to decide whether to accept the ride.

Dogs should be kept securely on a leash or harness throughout the trip, while cats and other small animals should be placed in a dedicated pet crate or carrier. Owners should remain with their pets at all times and should not leave them unattended.

Although Uber Pet driver-partners are animal-friendly and may provide a mat for furry friends, owners are advised to bring their own towel or protective cover to place on the seat, helping keep the vehicle clean for the next passenger and minimizing loose fur.