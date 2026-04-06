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NEWS

'No longer an employee': HK doctor loses hospital job after circulating resuscitation photo

NEWS
59 mins ago
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The Hospital Authority confirmed on Monday that ViuTV's talent show "King Maker III" contestant Jensen So is no longer employed after allegedly posting a patient resuscitation photo online last month.

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The viral image, which appeared on So's Instagram Stories in late March, showed a resuscitation bay inside Yan Chai Hospital with multiple medical staff gathered around.

"A rarely seen cardioversion—everyone gathered to watch my performance," the caption read.

The post was quickly deleted after sparking outrage online over potential patient privacy violations, and So's Instagram account was switched from public to private.

In response, the Hospital Authority stressed its commitment to patient privacy on March 21, stating all staff must strictly comply with relevant regulations.

The authorities confirmed they had initiated an investigation and a full review of the incident, adding that any form of misconduct would not be tolerated.

Shortly after, So claimed on Instagram Stories that he was being retaliated against by a former colleague whom he had reported over serious professional misconduct.

He further clarified that the circulating image was taken two years ago during a drill test. The photo, he said, was only shared among fellow doctors but was later twisted to make him look like he was showing off online.

However, it is reported that So had been removed from the hospital's internal WhatsApp groups and was absent from next month's duty roster.

The Kowloon West Cluster of the Hospital Authority confirmed today that So is "no longer an employee," but declined to comment on whether he resigned or was dismissed.

So has not publicly commented further as of this afternoon.

Hospital AuthorityYan Chai Hospital

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