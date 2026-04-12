Medical intern suspended at Princess Margaret Hospital over alleged social media patient data breach

A medical intern at Princess Margaret Hospital has been suspended after allegedly posting photos containing patients’ information on a personal social media account, the Hospital Authority (HA) announced.

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The incident came to light after a complaint was filed on Friday, prompting the hospital to launch an immediate investigation.

A spokesperson for the HA expressed deep concern and regret over the alleged breach of patient privacy, emphasizing the authority’s commitment to protecting confidential information.

The intern, who works in the Department of Medicine and Geriatrics, will be on temporary leave starting Sunday. The HA is coordinating with the intern’s university regarding further action, and the intern’s duties have been suspended while the investigation continues.

The HA underscored that all staff, medical students, and interns are required to undergo patient privacy training and sign confidentiality agreements before accessing the Clinical Management System.

If an employee is found to have violated the regulations after the investigation, the HA will follow up strictly with the relevant university medical school in accordance with established personnel procedures and refer the case to the Medical Council if necessary.

“As a provider of public healthcare services, the HA requires all staff to strictly adhere to professional codes of conduct, uphold integrity, and observe the principle of safeguarding patients’ rights and privacy. Leakage of patient privacy by staff in any form will not be tolerated,” it stressed.

The authority added that it will work with university medical schools to strengthen education for medical students on the need to respect and protect patient privacy when using social media.