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INNOVATION

OpenAI to preview GPT-6 Cyber within days, Fortune reports

INNOVATION
56 mins ago
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The OpenAI logo in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
The OpenAI logo in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

OpenAI is set to preview a cybersecurity-focused AI model, GPT-6 Cyber, within days and launch a new product designed to help customers deploy it more securely and automatically, Fortune reported on Thursday, citing multiple sources familiar with the plans.

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OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman and rival Anthropic's CEO earlier this month joined industry leaders in calling for a slower pace of AI development and stronger safety measures.

Cybersecurity is emerging as one of AI's fastest-growing markets, as tech firms develop tools to combat threats and contain rogue AI agents.

OpenAI has warned its flagship Astra model from the GPT-6 lineup can at times try to evade human oversight, while Australia said on Thursday an OpenAI agent breached a government health data portal in June.

Fortune said GPT-6 Cyber, OpenAI's fourth cybersecurity-focused model released this year, could be unveiled at the company's DevDay event in San Francisco on Tuesday, along with plans to ship a dozen or more other products.

A limited group of customers in OpenAI's application-only Daybreak Red cybersecurity program already has access to GPT-6 Cyber for alpha testing, the report said.

Reuters

OpenAIGPT-6 CyberAIcybersecurity

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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