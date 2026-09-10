About 50 evacuated after fire breaks out in Kwai Chung Chinese restaurant

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Taxi hits police car in Kwai Chung, 3 injured
11-08-2026 02:33 HKT
6 injured in Kwai Chung minibus and van collision
03-08-2026 01:55 HKT
Drunk husband arrested for threatening wife in Kwai Chung, son called police
10-07-2026 07:17 HKT
iCITY Phase II releases 29 special units for sale
09-07-2026 15:50 HKT
iCITY phase II records 12 deals over the past week
24-06-2026 16:36 HKT
iCITY Phase II sells 115 units for HK$317 mln
10-06-2026 17:43 HKT
iCITY phase II records 105 deals for nearly HK$300 mln
04-06-2026 16:32 HKT
60-year-old cyclist dies after being dragged under bus in Kwai Chung
02-06-2026 00:00 HKT
Tung Chee-hwa's funeral: Will HK see a third state funeral?
09-09-2026 05:37 HKT