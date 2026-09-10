About 50 evacuated after fire breaks out in Kwai Chung Chinese restaurant

About 50 diners self-evacuated after a fire broke out at a Chinese restaurant in Kwai Chung on Thursday morning. No injuries were reported.

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Firefighters responded at 10.09am to the eatery, located at 44-66 Shek Yam Road, after a roast meat stove caught fire in the kitchen. Flames ignited the range hood, sending thick plumes of greasy smoke into a nearby back alley.

A breathing apparatus team used a jet to douse the flames and cool the equipment. Operations were stood down at 10.22am.