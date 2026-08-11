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NEWS

Taxi hits police car in Kwai Chung, 3 injured

NEWS
10 hours ago
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A taxi collided with a police car at the junction of Kwai Fuk Road and Shing Fuk Street in Kwai Chung on Monday night, injuring three people, police said.

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The taxi driver reported leg injuries, while two police officers sustained arm and leg pain. All three were conscious and taken to hospital for treatment. Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

The same junction was the scene of another accident on August 2, when a green minibus and a light goods vehicle collided, injuring six people.

Kwai Chung taxi accident police car collision

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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