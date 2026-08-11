Taxi hits police car in Kwai Chung, 3 injured

A taxi collided with a police car at the junction of Kwai Fuk Road and Shing Fuk Street in Kwai Chung on Monday night, injuring three people, police said.

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The taxi driver reported leg injuries, while two police officers sustained arm and leg pain. All three were conscious and taken to hospital for treatment. Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

The same junction was the scene of another accident on August 2, when a green minibus and a light goods vehicle collided, injuring six people.