6 injured in Kwai Chung minibus and van collision

Six people were injured on Sunday night after a light goods vehicle and a green minibus collided at the junction of Kwai Fuk Road and Shing Fuk Street in Kwai Chung, police said.

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The incident occurred around 9pm. All six injured were conscious and taken to Princess Margaret Hospital for treatment. Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

The minibus driver was reportedly trapped but managed to free himself.