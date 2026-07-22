6 injured in Kwai Chung minibus and van collision

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Truck overturns after collision with coach on Fanling Highway
22-07-2026 08:47 HKT
Drunk husband arrested for threatening wife in Kwai Chung, son called police
10-07-2026 07:17 HKT
iCITY Phase II releases 29 special units for sale
09-07-2026 15:50 HKT
Wild boar killed after being hit by taxi on Tai Po Road in Sham Shui Po
01-07-2026 04:06 HKT
iCITY phase II records 12 deals over the past week
24-06-2026 16:36 HKT
iCITY Phase II sells 115 units for HK$317 mln
10-06-2026 17:43 HKT
iCITY phase II records 105 deals for nearly HK$300 mln
04-06-2026 16:32 HKT
60-year-old cyclist dies after being dragged under bus in Kwai Chung
02-06-2026 00:00 HKT