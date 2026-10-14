logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Isle of Wight fossil sheds light on enigmatic meat-eating dinosaurs

WORLD
43 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
The meat-eating dinosaur Invictibellatrix amberina feeds on a mammal while grasping another in its ecosystem alongside other dinosaurs and other kinds of animals on the Isle of Wight, United Kingdom, in the Cretaceous Period around 120 million years ago, in this illustration released on October 13, 2026. Sergey Krasovskiy and Pedro Salas/Handout via REUTERS
The meat-eating dinosaur Invictibellatrix amberina feeds on a mammal while grasping another in its ecosystem alongside other dinosaurs and other kinds of animals on the Isle of Wight, United Kingdom, in the Cretaceous Period around 120 million years ago, in this illustration released on October 13, 2026. Sergey Krasovskiy and Pedro Salas/Handout via REUTERS

 The partial skull of a tiger-sized predator that prowled what is now the Isle of Wight off England's southern coast about 120 million years ago is giving scientists a better understanding of an enigmatic group of meat-eating dinosaurs known for running down prey and ripping them apart with massive hand claws.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Researchers said the fossil belongs to a species they have named Invictibellatrix amberina, an early member of the lineage of Cretaceous Period carnivorous dinosaurs called megaraptorans. Invictibellatrix adds to the knowledge of skull anatomy among early megaraptorans and, being the first one known from Europe, helps show how the group spread globally.

Invictibellatrix is one of the smallest megaraptorans. Based on fossils of closely related megaraptorans, the researchers estimated that Invictibellatrix was about 16 feet (5 meters) long, with the weight of a large tiger. Its body may have been covered in filament-like feathers, they said.

Megaraptorans were part of the group called theropods that spans all the meat-eating dinosaurs.

"Megaraptorans are very unique among theropods because they have relatively small and slender heads but had long and strong arms with massive hand claws as well as very lightly built skeletons," said Cassius Morrison, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Leeds in England and lead author of the study published in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

"These characteristics imply that megaraptorans were agile hunters capable of chasing down prey and using their large arms and claws to catch them and disembowel them using their hand claws," Morrison said.

The largest-known megaraptoran, named Maip, was about 33 feet (10 meters) long, inhabiting Patagonia during the twilight of the dinosaur age, about 50 million years after Invictibellatrix lived.

Littler megaraptorans like Invictibellatrix may have hunted smaller prey like mammals, smaller reptiles and baby dinosaurs. Larger megaraptorans may have targeted bigger plant-eating dinosaurs like duckbilled hadrosaurs and long-necked sauropods, though probably not the biggest ones.

Megaraptorans hunted in the opposite way from massive predators like Tyrannosaurus rex. Tyrannosaurus employed its large and stoutly built head, enormous teeth and incredible bite strength to kill prey, but had puny arms of little use in hunting.

Invictibellatrix was not the Isle of Wight's top predator, with larger theropods around, alongside various herbivorous dinosaurs, and may have filled a role similar to a hyena today.

There is a debate among dinosaur paleontologists as to where megaraptorans fit on the theropod family tree. Despite differences in how they were built and hunted, one hypothesis is that megaraptorans were closely related to tyrannosaurs, the group that included Tyrannosaurus and others that dominated the landscapes in North America and Asia later in the Cretaceous.

 

'UNCONQUERED FEMALE WARRIOR'

Invictibellatrix means "unconquered female warrior." Morrison noted that after humble beginnings megaraptorans developed into apex predators in South America, Australia and Antarctica, becoming "the ruling queens," while the tyrannosaurs became the "tyrant kings" in North America and Asia.

Scientists are trying to unravel the evolutionary history of megaraptorans. A leading hypothesis has megaraptorans originating in Asia before migrating through Europe into Africa and then on into South America, thriving until the dinosaurs were doomed by an asteroid strike 66 million years ago. This hypothesis was lacking fossil evidence because no megaraptorans had been known from Europe until now.

"These findings help to uncover the evolution of one of the most mysterious theropod groups," University College London doctoral student and study co-author Charlie Scherer said.

The Invictibellatrix fossil, a fragmented braincase, was discovered about a century ago and acquired by the Natural History Museum in London in 1924.

"It was left in one of the collection's drawers ever since, and no one noticed it until a couple of years ago," Scherer said.

While Tyrannosaurus may be more imposing than Invictibellatrix, the researchers noted that if a person were somehow transported back in time — like in the recent film "The End of Oak Street" — Invictibellatrix might present more of a danger.

"A smaller theropod like Invictibellatrix would likely have been a much bigger threat to a human than something like T. rex because we would likely be too small for T. rex to see as a worthwhile meal because of how massive it was and the amount of energy it would be required to catch us," Morrison said.

"But we would be the perfect size for something smaller like Invictibellatrix, as we are about a third to a quarter of its weight, making us a good hearty meal and more than just a snack. Additionally, Invictibellatrix would have the agility and maneuverability to pursue and catch a human."

Reuters

Isle of Wightfossilmeat-eating dinosaurs

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A petrified footprint by a dinosaur is visible in Carreras Pampa in Toro Toro National Park, north of Potosi, Bolivia, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
16,000 fossil footprints in central Bolivia reveal dinosaur behavior
WORLD
09-12-2025 16:33 HKT
A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
US targets network funneling IT earnings to North Korea
WORLD
53 mins ago
Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook speaks at the Stanford Institute of Economic Policy Research in Palo Alto, California, U.S., May 27, 2026. REUTERS/Ann Saphir/File Photo
Fed Governor Cook's lawyer denounces Trump's latest attempt to remove her
WORLD
1 hour ago
U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to board Air Force One after speaking at a campaign rally in Wasilla on October 13, 2026 at Elmdorf Air Force Base, Alaska. President Trump travelled to Alaska to headline a rally for incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK), who will be facing off against Alaska Democratic Senate candidate, former Rep. Mary Peltola in the midterm elections. Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP
Trump, White House post video of UK man killed by tiger
WORLD
1 hour ago
A handout photo shows what the US Justice Department says is Abdulrahman Alfozan, a Saudi national employed as an OpenAI engineer, checking a hidden audio recording device in an executive conference room at the AI company, at a location given as San Francisco, California, US, October 5, 2026. US Department of Justice/Handout via REUTERS
FBI arrests Saudi OpenAI engineer over covert recording device, DOJ says
WORLD
2 hours ago
FILE PHOTO: Visitors stand near a sign of artificial intelligence at an AI robot booth at Security China, an exhibition on public safety and security, in Beijing, China June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo
Why AI makes computer worms harder to stop
WORLD
3 hours ago
A view shows the state flag of Russia before a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with French President Emmanuel Macron in St. Petersburg, Russia May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Russia detains Japanese journalist on suspicion of spying
WORLD
4 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Pope Leo diagnosed with cancer as doctors remove part of lung, Vatican says
WORLD
7 hours ago
Man in electronic tag stabs 8 at S Korea mall
WORLD
7 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Congo's Ebola infections surpass 9,000, government report shows
WORLD
7 hours ago
Ex-Cyberport entrepreneurship head among 6 charged by ICAC over $20m tech subsidy fraud
NEWS
13-10-2026 01:21 HKT
(From right) Martin Lee, Kim Jones and Lee's wife Cathy Chui Lee.
Kim Jones to open first global flagship at Henderson's Central Yards in 2027
NEWS
17 hours ago
13-year-old girl found dead after hanging in Yau Ma Tei flat
NEWS
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.