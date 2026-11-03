Government to fast-track Kowloon harborfront projects, development chief says

The government will accelerate a series of planned harborfront projects in Kowloon, including developments around Hung Hom Station, the Cheung Sha Wan Wholesale Food Market and the East Kowloon waterfront, Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho said on Tuesday.

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Speaking at a Harbourfront Commission meeting, Linn rejected suggestions that the government favored Hong Kong Island over Kowloon, saying major initiatives outlined in the Policy Address demonstrated its commitment to developing Kowloon’s waterfront.

The Policy Address calls for the area around Hung Hom Station and its waterfront to be transformed into a new harborfront landmark with yacht berthing facilities. It also sets out plans to revitalize the Cheung Sha Wan Wholesale Food Market and explore an East Kowloon Harbourfront Trail.

Responding to calls from commission members to speed up the Cheung Sha Wan project, Linn said the Development Bureau would expedite internal procedures, including traffic impact assessments.

The bureau would also seek to narrow the time gap between the opening of the first-phase waterfront space and the completion of pedestrian facilities on the market podium under the second phase.

Commissioner for Harbourfront Kiki Chan Pui-ki said the podium is currently used as a parking area. Technical work, including traffic assessments and geotechnical surveys, must first be completed, with the project expected to be finished by 2030.

Regarding suggestions to introduce dining facilities and experiences showcasing the culture of the fish market, Linn said the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department had shown a willingness to work across departments and consider the proposal.

She said the wholesale market remained an active logistics hub and that careful planning would be needed to ensure a positive visitor experience. The Development Bureau would work with the department to explore ways of freeing up more indoor space.

On the possible eastward extension of the East Kowloon Harbourfront Trail toward Lei Yue Mun, Linn said current accessibility studies focused on the section between To Kwa Wan and Kai Tak, where development was further advanced.

Longer-term planning would look at extending the waterfront network farther east to create a more continuous connection along both sides of Victoria Harbour, she said.

Progress updates presented at the meeting showed that improvement works at the Cheung Sha Wan Wholesale Food Market are expected to begin in 2027, with vacant pier and podium areas to be opened progressively. The works are expected to add a 430-meter promenade by 2030.

Meanwhile, the Kennedy Town New Praya project will be the first to make use of the simplified reclamation mechanism under the amended Protection of the Harbour Ordinance for an offshore boardwalk. Construction is expected to begin in the second half of 2028 and be completed in 2031.