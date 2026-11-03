logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Government to fast-track Kowloon harborfront projects, development chief says

NEWS
17 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

The government will accelerate a series of planned harborfront projects in Kowloon, including developments around Hung Hom Station, the Cheung Sha Wan Wholesale Food Market and the East Kowloon waterfront, Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Speaking at a Harbourfront Commission meeting, Linn rejected suggestions that the government favored Hong Kong Island over Kowloon, saying major initiatives outlined in the Policy Address demonstrated its commitment to developing Kowloon’s waterfront.

The Policy Address calls for the area around Hung Hom Station and its waterfront to be transformed into a new harborfront landmark with yacht berthing facilities. It also sets out plans to revitalize the Cheung Sha Wan Wholesale Food Market and explore an East Kowloon Harbourfront Trail.

Responding to calls from commission members to speed up the Cheung Sha Wan project, Linn said the Development Bureau would expedite internal procedures, including traffic impact assessments.

The bureau would also seek to narrow the time gap between the opening of the first-phase waterfront space and the completion of pedestrian facilities on the market podium under the second phase.

Commissioner for Harbourfront Kiki Chan Pui-ki said the podium is currently used as a parking area. Technical work, including traffic assessments and geotechnical surveys, must first be completed, with the project expected to be finished by 2030.

Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho
Cheung Sha Wan Wholesale Food Market
The government plans to construct an offshore boardwalk along Kennedy Town New Praya.

Regarding suggestions to introduce dining facilities and experiences showcasing the culture of the fish market, Linn said the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department had shown a willingness to work across departments and consider the proposal.

She said the wholesale market remained an active logistics hub and that careful planning would be needed to ensure a positive visitor experience. The Development Bureau would work with the department to explore ways of freeing up more indoor space.

On the possible eastward extension of the East Kowloon Harbourfront Trail toward Lei Yue Mun, Linn said current accessibility studies focused on the section between To Kwa Wan and Kai Tak, where development was further advanced.

Longer-term planning would look at extending the waterfront network farther east to create a more continuous connection along both sides of Victoria Harbour, she said.

Progress updates presented at the meeting showed that improvement works at the Cheung Sha Wan Wholesale Food Market are expected to begin in 2027, with vacant pier and podium areas to be opened progressively. The works are expected to add a 430-meter promenade by 2030.

Meanwhile, the Kennedy Town New Praya project will be the first to make use of the simplified reclamation mechanism under the amended Protection of the Harbour Ordinance for an offshore boardwalk. Construction is expected to begin in the second half of 2028 and be completed in 2031.

Bernadette Linnharbourfront

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Bernadette Linn.
HK government vows action over construction defects across projects: Bernadette Linn
PROPERTY
15-10-2026 19:58 HKT
Bernadette Linn Hon-ho (File)
Mandatory requirements for elderly-friendly building design take effect this month
NEWS
09-08-2026 22:07 HKT
(File photo)
Govt to expand drone use to boost departmental efficiency: Bernadette Linn
NEWS
31-05-2026 13:38 HKT
Around 100 buildings reinstall scaffold nets after passing fire safety test, says Bernadette Linn
NEWS
29-03-2026 15:35 HKT
FB/Development Bureau
Development chief Bernadette Linn meets construction sector, forecasts rebound in workloads
NEWS
11-02-2026 03:26 HKT
Test results on black specks in residential tap water expected this week
NEWS
04-06-2025 16:12 HKT
Alex Kwong retrieved luxury watches and $1.4m cash after Abby Choi disappeared, murder trial hears
NEWS
2 mins ago
New police academy to strengthen international law enforcement training
NEWS
1 hour ago
Uzbekistan seeks HK legal expertise for new international commercial court and financial centre
NEWS
1 hour ago
Harmony Tech likens UTM system to ‘traffic lights’ for low-altitude economy
NEWS
1 hour ago
Man arrested over suspected drugging of Mao Hamasaki in Tsim Sha Tsui
NEWS
14 hours ago
Mao Hamasaki recounts suspected drugging, says drink had cloudy residue
ENTERTAINMENT
02-11-2026 16:13 HKT
logo
(Video) Mao Hamasaki’s manager revealed as husband after suspected drugging
SOCIAL BUZZ
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.