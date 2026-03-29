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Around 100 buildings reinstall scaffold nets after passing fire safety test, says Bernadette Linn

NEWS
7 mins ago
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Around 100 buildings across the city have successfully reinstalled their scaffold nets after passing fire-resistance tests, according to Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho. 

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In the wake of the tragic fire at Wang Fuk Court, the government required that all buildings undergoing major maintenance remove scaffold nets and only reinstall them after a test confirming the nets meet the fire‑retardant requirements.

Linn shared the update on Sunday during a television program, revealing that the Buildings Department has received about 100 notifications from building management confirming their compliance with the new safety requirements and have reinstalled the nets. She added that all corresponding test results were verified as compliant.

Linn also reported one violation under the new regime. Authorities found that a party had reinstalled scaffold nets prior to arranging the required sampling tests, mistakenly believing testing could be conducted after installation. Linn clarified that sampling and passing fire-resistance tests must be completed before nets are put up.

scaffold netsBernadette Linn

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