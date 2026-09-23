logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China's Xi to visit Washington without CEO delegation, sources say

FINANCE
39 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping while leaving after a visit to the Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing, China, May 15, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping while leaving after a visit to the Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing, China, May 15, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool/File Photo

China's President Xi Jinping will arrive in Washington this week without the delegation of Chinese business leaders that Beijing had sought to bring for meetings with US President Donald Trump, two people familiar with the matter said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Reuters reported last week that China was finalising a group of business leaders to join Xi's US trip, potentially including companies facing US regulatory scrutiny.

It was not immediately clear why the proposed delegation would not attend.

One source said the White House has other priorities, while a second source said US officials did not want Chinese firms they believe have links to China's military to be represented. Both sources declined to be identified because the plan was not public.

Asked at a regular briefing on Wednesday whether business leaders would accompany Xi on his US visit, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said: "I do not have the relevant information."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump is due to host a state dinner for Xi at the White House on Thursday that US company executives are expected to attend.

Those expected to participate include Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Alphabet's Sundar Pichai, OpenAI's Sam Altman, Apple's Tim Cook, Tesla's Elon Musk, Nvidia's Jensen Huang, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and Meta Platforms' Mark Zuckerberg.

Reuters

ChinaUSCEObusiness

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the closing bell, in New York City on July 23, 2026. AFP
Wall St opens lower as oil, bond yields mover higher
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, September 23, 2026. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Stringer
Hope for progress after US, Iran hold first shuttle talks in months
WORLD
1 hour ago
Photo by - / AFP Iranians walk past a huge anti-US billboard reading in Persian, ‘The devil army will be drowned in the Persian Gulf’, erected on Enghelab Square in Tehran on September 23, 2026.
Iran airlines cancel flights as US sanctions hit
WORLD
3 hours ago
Photo by - / AFP Iranians walk past an anti-Trump billboard along a street in Tehran on September 23, 2026.
Iranian flight lands in China despite US sanctions threat: tracker
CHINA
3 hours ago
Wind turbines stand on a power station near Yumen, Gansu province, China September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
China's clean tech exports avoided more CO2 than UK emitted
CHINA
4 hours ago
China's President Xi Jinping attends a welcoming ceremony at the BRICS summit in New Delhi, India, September 12, 2026. Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via REUTERS
China's Xi heads to US for talks with Trump: state media
CHINA
5 hours ago
China's Central Military Commission member Liu Zhenli arrives for the Beijing Xiangshan Forum in Beijing, China October 30, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Pool/File Photo
China's purges of top military commanders spur questions about war-waging ability
CHINA
5 hours ago
A sign reading "Greenland is not for sale!" in Nuuk, Greenland, September 22, 2026. REUTERS/Tim Barsoe
Greenland welcomes US military pact but trust still shaky
WORLD
6 hours ago
A worker inspects solar panels at a solar Dunhuang, 950km (590 miles) northwest of Lanzhou, Gansu Province in this September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
China's clean tech exports avoided more CO2 than UK emitted
ESG
6 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump disembarks from Marine One on the helipad on the south lawn of the White House on September 23, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump returned from New York City, where he attended the United Nations General Assembly. Finn Gomez/Getty Images/AFP
AI political ads warp reality ahead of US midterms
WORLD
6 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Cambodia opens 'No. 8 Park' scam compound to media, revealing self-contained 'city within a city'
WORLD
22-09-2026 05:27 HKT
(File Photo)
HKU admits 1,800 non-local students amid shifting geopolitics
NEWS
22-09-2026 22:16 HKT
Man clashes with hotel staff outside Tsim Sha Tsui hotel over car door
SOCIAL BUZZ
16 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.