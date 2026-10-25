Wah Fu Estate redevelopment accelerated by six years to deliver 1,760 flats by 2034

The first phase of the Wah Fu Estate redevelopment is expected to be completed in the second half of 2034, which is six years ahead of schedule, and to provide about 1,760 public housing flats, according to the Housing Department.

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In a paper submitted to the Southern District Council, authorities attributed the expedited progress to railway planning adjustments for the proposed Wah Fu station, which will not occupy the land currently housing Wah On House and Wah Lok House.

According to the paper, the Phase 1 site spans approximately 1.5 hectares, encompassing the existing Wah On House, Wah Lok House, and the Wah Fu (I) Shopping Centre.

First proposed in the 2014 policy address, the redevelopment incorporates four key design strategies formulated following preliminary studies and consultations.

The project will retain the estate’s signature cascading hillside and coastal surroundings, while upgrading and reconnecting multi-tiered public spaces and communal facilities to sustain community cohesion.

The site's natural microclimate and geographical advantages will be leveraged to promote green, low-carbon architecture, with optimized apartment layouts, daylight access, and sea views to meet contemporary housing standards.

The department noted that the comprehensive layout plan for the new Wah Fu Estate is slated for completion in the first half of 2028. However, authorities decided to fast-track the first phase proposal to seize the opportunity presented by the early site release.

Authorities will submit full recommendations to the district council once the overarching blueprint is finalized.