HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Police and customs seize $10.2m in suspected illicit cigarettes during Lunar New Year operation

NEWS
23-02-2026 17:22 HKT
(Source: GIS)
13-year-old girl arrested after Customs seizes 4.8kg suspected ketamine worth $1.93m in paint parcel to HK
NEWS
23 hours ago
Customs seize 2 endangered live birds worth $1,400 at Shenzhen Bay
NEWS
11-02-2026 19:19 HKT
Customs seize 44 live lizards worth $115,000 at Shenzhen Bay
NEWS
03-02-2026 18:36 HKT
Customs nets $29m in smuggled goods from two river trade vessels
NEWS
21-01-2026 17:40 HKT
Customs seizes $850,000 illicit cigarettes in Ngau Tau Kok public housing bust
NEWS
13-01-2026 01:31 HKT
Customs seizes $570,000 cannabis buds in Fo Tan, arrests man
NEWS
08-01-2026 01:05 HKT
Photo: HK Customs
Customs bust remote container hut cigarette stash in Sheung Shui, arrest 3
NEWS
07-01-2026 02:30 HKT
Customs seizes $36m in counterfeit goods ahead of Christmas
NEWS
24-12-2025 14:02 HKT
Customs issues urgent warning over magnetic wireless charger that can burn skin
NEWS
12-12-2025 20:14 HKT
Customs seizes eight kilograms of suspected cannabis buds in the male passenger's carry-on luggage.
Customs seizes $1.7m worth of cannabis at HK airport, arrests passenger from Bangkok
NEWS
13-10-2025 17:38 HKT
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
21 hours ago
