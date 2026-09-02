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NEWS

Customs raids 4 illicit cigarette warehouses across HK, seizes $20m worth of goods, arrests 4

NEWS
53 mins ago
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Hong Kong Customs conducted a territory-wide operation on Tuesday, raiding illicit cigarette storage and distribution centres in San Tin, Tsuen Wan and North Point, seizing about 4.25 million suspected duty-not-paid cigarettes with an estimated market value of HK$20 million and a duty value of over HK$14 million.

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Customs officers first raided a metal warehouse in San Tin around noon, seizing about 500,000 suspected illicit cigarettes and arresting a 31-year-old local man. Later in the afternoon, officers raided two units in an industrial building on Sha Tsui Road in Tsuen Wan, seizing about 800,000 and 2.2 million cigarettes respectively, and arresting two mainland men aged 27 and 31. A raid on a shop in North Point in the evening uncovered about 750,000 cigarettes and led to the arrest of a 52-year-old mainland man.

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Customs also seized a seven-seater vehicle suspected of being used for distributing cigarettes and promotional flyers in the Yuen Long area.

All four arrested men, who claimed to be unemployed, face charges under the Dutiable Commodities Ordinance, which carries a maximum penalty of HK$2 million and seven years' imprisonment.

illicit cigarettes Customs warehouse raid

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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