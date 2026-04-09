Iran's envoy deletes post on delegation arrival in Islamabad for US talks

Iran's ambassador to Pakistan deleted a social media post saying an Iranian delegation would arrive in Islamabad on Thursday night, a move an embassy official later told AFP had been sent prematurely.

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Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam said in a post on X on Thursday morning that an Iranian delegation would arrive "tonight in Islamabad for serious talks based on 10 points proposed by Iran". The post was deleted shortly after.

An official at the Iranian embassy in Islamabad told AFP the post was removed "because of some issues", declining to say whether the delegation was still expected Thursday.

When asked further, the official said: "Timing -- we were not supposed to send it."

The deletion raises fresh uncertainty over the arrival schedule, although both the United States and Iran have confirmed their participation in peace talks, brokered by Pakistan in Islamabad.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited both delegations "to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes".

The White House has said Vice President JD Vance would lead US negotiations over the Middle East war in Islamabad "this weekend".

Authorities in the Pakistan capital declared local holidays on Wednesday for the next two days. No official reason was given, but such restrictions are common ahead of high-profile diplomatic events.

Essential services, including police, hospitals, and power and gas utilities will remain operational, the deputy commissioner's office said.

AFP