One dead, four injured in Jordan flat fire, 200 residents evacuated

A fire broke out at a high-rise flat in Jordan on Thursday night, leaving one person dead and four injured, with more than 200 residents evacuated, police said.

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Police received reports around 10pm that a flat at Man Yuen Building on Ferry Street was on fire, with thick smoke billowing. Firefighters deployed one jet and one breathing apparatus team, and used an aerial ladder to battle the blaze.

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A charred body was found inside the flat during a search. Three people were taken to Kwong Wah Hospital for treatment, including a 67-year-old woman who suffered burns to her feet. Another person reported feeling unwell.

The building was under renovation with scaffolding and netting erected on its exterior. One onlooker was seen shouting emotionally, urging firefighters to work faster.