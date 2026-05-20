One dead, four injured in Jordan flat fire, 200 residents evacuated

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Charger sparks fire at Bayview Garden flat, 150 residents evacuated
20-05-2026 01:47 HKT
Elderly man, 86, dies after choking on bun in Mid-Levels
18-05-2026 04:49 HKT
Woman's body found after air conditioner fire at Tung Chung estate
15-05-2026 07:15 HKT
Renowned lyricist Christopher Loak dies at 60
08-05-2026 03:51 HKT
Motorcyclist killed in Yau Tong tunnel entrance crash
07-05-2026 03:16 HKT
Man, 56, found unconscious in Lai King Estate flat, dies in hospital
22-04-2026 00:52 HKT
Woman, 65, dies after suspected choking on food, 5th such death in 9 days
13-04-2026 06:03 HKT
ImmD crackdown targets moonlighting domestic helpers arresting 17
19-05-2026 17:52 HKT