logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Company at center of US cyclospora outbreak complained to White House, source says

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A cyclist rides past the installations of U.S. supplier Taylor Farms following the temporary closure announced by Taylor Farms, in Doctor Mora, Guanajuato state, Mexico, July 24, 2026. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A cyclist rides past the installations of U.S. supplier Taylor Farms following the temporary closure announced by Taylor Farms, in Doctor Mora, Guanajuato state, Mexico, July 24, 2026. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

U.S. produce supplier Taylor Farms complained to White House and Food and Drug Administration officials about the government's inspection process earlier this month, a source familiar with the meeting said on Monday, as Michigan reported a spike in cases of a parasitic disease tied to the company's lettuce from Mexico.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Consumers have been on edge for weeks about whether it is safe to eat lettuce served at restaurants and elsewhere due to uncertainty over what products may be making people sick with cyclosporiasis, an intestinal disease that can cause explosive diarrhea. Questions persist, and many people have avoided fresh produce to sidestep potential infections.

An FDA investigation linked the outbreak to iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell restaurants sourced from privately held Taylor Farms' operations in central Mexico. However, health officials are searching for other potential sources.

Some large retailers and restaurants were shunning produce from other growers in central Mexico out of fear about broader contamination of the region's farms, former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said.

U.S. Representative Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said in a letter that he launched an inquiry into Taylor Farms' role in the outbreak and whether the company attempted to influence the FDA's response.

"Taylor Farms donated millions to President Trump, met privately with the White House the night the FDA identified their lettuce as the source of this outbreak, and then reportedly tried to distance themselves from this outbreak," Garcia said.

Taylor Farms did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

PRODUCER SUSPENDS MEXICAN OPERATIONS

Taylor Farms has said it immediately removed all potentially affected products from the marketplace when questions arose about the source of the outbreak and also voluntarily suspended production of all products at its facility in central Mexico.

The FDA said Taylor Farms agreed to remove affected produce following extensive discussions. But the company did not meet an established 24-hour time frame for determining whether it would take voluntary action after the agency presented it with evidence, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Another person familiar with the matter said Taylor Farms requested a meeting and spoke with officials from the White House and the FDA. The source described the meeting as Taylor Farms complaining about the government's inspection process.

Taylor Farms did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the points raised by the two sources.

The White House is closely monitoring the investigation into the outbreak, spokesman Kush Desai said.

“Any notion that the White House or Trump administration would ever compromise on the health and safety of the American people is absolutely false," he said.

"The FDA is conducting a thorough and evidence-based outbreak investigation, and has never 'walked back' anything regarding the overwhelming epidemiological evidence pointing to a shipment of shredded lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico."

CENTRAL MEXICO CONTAMINATION FEARS GROW

The U.S. outbreak has resulted in 4,173 laboratory-confirmed cases, with health authorities aware of more than 7,400 additional suspected cases, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Michigan on Monday reported 9,253 cases, an increase of 1,077 cases since its last update on Friday. County health officials told Reuters they thought other, unidentified items were making people sick besides Taylor Farms' lettuce from Mexico.


"Certainly, it doesn't tell the whole story with this one recall," said Avani Sheth, chief medical health officer in Wayne County, Michigan, which includes Detroit.

Removing products from central Mexico from supply chains should mitigate ongoing risks to consumers, said Gottlieb, the FDA's former chief.

Speaking on CNBC on Monday, he said multiple outbreak clusters, including in the Great Lakes region, New York and North Carolina, appeared to be potentially linked to parsley and cilantro from central Mexico, though investigators have not determined the exact source.

"I think everyone believes that region is suspect," Gottlieb said. "A lot of that product's being taken out of supply chains."

Gottlieb did not identify companies removing products, and Reuters was not immediately able to confirm which retailers may have stopped sourcing Mexican produce.

TRUE SCOPE OF OUTBREAK LIKELY FAR LARGER, FORMER FDA HEAD SAYS

Gottlieb said the true scope of infection was likely 10 to 20 times greater than the reported case number.

Weather conditions raised the risk of widespread contamination, he said, adding that raw sewage could have reached growing areas through flooding, a sewage canal breach, irrigation water or overflowing portable toilets used by farm workers.

"There was some event that happened in central Mexico — we don't know what yet — that led to a lot of fields probably getting contaminated," Gottlieb said.

In Mexico, analysts said it was important to wait for the results of official investigations.

Mario Puente, the head of health and safety at Mexico's CNA agricultural chamber, said the trade association was working closely with authorities to investigate the outbreak and improve preventive practices.

Mexican authorities said last week that irrigation at Taylor Farms came from certified, company-owned wells. They did not identify health issues with workers, and water samples, as well as lettuce samples, tested negative.

Juan Carlos Anaya, director of consultancy GCMA, said he found it surprising that lettuce samples have not yet tested positive for cyclospora and that just a few cases of illness were confirmed in Mexico.

"The situation isn't what it is in the United States, and we eat lettuce too," he said.

Reuters

UScyclosporaoutbreakcomplaintWhite House

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks via videoconference to support the candidacy of right-wing presidential hopeful Flavio Bolsonaro during the Liberal Party (PL) convention, in Sao Paulo, Brazil on July 25, 2026.
Trump to host Netanyahu, Zelenskiy as Ukraine, Iran wars reach critical stages
WORLD
1 hour ago
Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing, China April 8, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
US customs officials inspect China-linked factories in Vietnam, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
2 hours ago
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer works at the border crossing between Mexico and into the United States at the San Ysidro border in San Diego, California, U.S., May 29, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
US customs officials inspect China-linked factories in Vietnam, Bloomberg News reports
CHINA
3 hours ago
A man walks past an electronic screen showing South Korea's benchmark stock index (KOSPI) in a foreign exchange dealing room at the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on July 28, 2026. Japanese and Korean shares dived in early trade on July 28, after US semiconductor chip stocks fell following a report of a breakthrough that could boost China's computer chip industry. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)
Korean chip stocks tumble with SK Hynix below US listing price amid China competition fears
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Reuters
US core capital goods orders increase strongly in June
FINANCE
18 hours ago
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the closing bell, in New York City on July 23, 2026. AFP
Hedge fund bets on rising US healthcare stocks near 5-year high, Goldman says
FINANCE
19 hours ago
Renovations continue at the Federal Reserve Board building in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 14, 2025. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo
US Federal Reserve expected to hold rates steady as inflation swirls
FINANCE
26-07-2026 15:17 HKT
Planes cue on the runway for takeoff as another lands at New York's LaGuardia airport in New York City, U.S., May 22, 2026. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo
US targets $2.2 billion in rebates to airlines that retrofit planes over wireless interference
WORLD
25-07-2026 12:28 HKT
Smoke rises from an explosion at an unknown location, during what the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) says are strikes on Iranian military targets, in this screengrab taken from a handout video released on July 23, 2026. U.S. Central Command/Handout via REUTERS
US missiles hit Iran as path towards de-escalation uncertain
WORLD
25-07-2026 10:07 HKT
Fans react at the end of the 2026 World Cup round of 16 match between USA and Belgium at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium Plaza fan zone in Pasadena, California, on July 6, 2026. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)
US business activity perks up in July, helped by World Cup, but trend may not last, S&P Global says
FINANCE
24-07-2026 21:54 HKT
(file photo)
Japan’s LOFT to open first Hong Kong store at MOKO in August
NEWS
27-07-2026 14:33 HKT
Fund managers relocate from Singapore to HK, but sustaining wealth crown demands more than tax breaks
EDITORIAL
27-07-2026 06:08 HKT
FEHD issues enforcement orders after rat infestation spotted at Hung Hom ParknShop
NEWS
16 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.