Singapore will push for stronger action against transboundary haze as ASEAN chair in 2027, says minister

Singapore will work with ASEAN member states to strengthen the implementation of an agreement on transboundary haze when it chairs the regional bloc next year, the country's environment minister said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

It will also work with the bloc to establish the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Transboundary Haze Pollution Control in Indonesia, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu.

In response to questions in Parliament, Fu said the coordinating centre will strengthen cooperation and coordination in managing land and forest fires and transboundary haze

It will only come into force after six ASEAN member states have ratified the establishment agreement, she said

She added that Singapore will work with other member states to tackle the root causes of transboundary haze, such as peatland management and crop burning guidelines

According to Singapore's meteorological service, the haze has eased significantly in Singapore with the weakening of the Southwest monsoon, with light and variable winds more likely to blow the smoke away, and increased rainfall is also expected in November

Singapore has been subject to angry rhetoric from Jakarta, partly due to the tensions surrounding the wildfires, which choked the region in haze last month

A former Indonesian official also claimed without evidence that Singapore's sovereign wealth funds played a role in index provider MSCI's warning that it would downgrade Indonesian stocks

Indonesia has warned Muslim pilgrims to avoid transiting through Singapore and has cut gas supplies to the city-state

Reuters