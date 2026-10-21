logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Insurance positioned as a supplement for ageing well via cross-sector collaboration: IA

FINANCE
27 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Distinguished guests officiate the opening ceremony of Ageing Well Hong Kong 2026
Distinguished guests officiate the opening ceremony of Ageing Well Hong Kong 2026

As a supplementary pillar for ageing well, the insurance sector is required to collaborate with the government, policymakers and healthcare providers to address the challenges of an aging population, according to Hong Kong's Insurance Authority (IA).

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

With the launch of Ageing Well Hong Kong 2026 on Wednesday — a cross-border conference focused on health, wealth and technology — professionals gathered to explore opportunities arising from the silver economy and build a sustainable age-friendly society. 

Ageing well is like building a house with a strong foundation provided by the government, policymakers and healthcare providers, and insurance serves as a roof as an additional layer of protection, said Clement Lau, executive director, Policy and Legislation of Insurance Authority.

However, as people live longer, private health insurance has become limited on the adequacy of healthcare and retirement protection. As an aging population presents growing healthcare and financial protection concerns, with the situation continuously intensified by persistent medical inflation, the private market needs more long-term care products.

"We do want to stimulate a virtuous circle where innovative products reach the protection gaps, wider consumer choices and provide genuine peace of mind for policyholders and their families," Lau said.

Hong Kong's population aged 65 or above is projected to reach 2.74 million by 2046, accounting for more than one third of the population. Hong Kong’s First Five-Year Plan and the Chief Executive's 2026 Policy Address, unveiled last month, underscored a more proactive and strategic approach to tackling population ageing and birth rate.

The government announced a report on ageing society strategies last month, including 73 strategic measures across 11 areas covering elderly residential care services, cross-boundary elderly care, elderly-friendly urban planning and design, elderly travel, silver economy and others, said Cheuk Wing-hing, deputy chief secretary for Administration of HKSAR at the conference, who led the working group for the report. 

Retirement financial security is not only about building adequate savings, but also keeping them safe. As digital scams grow more sophisticated, seniors remain prime targets. To curb elderly exposure to fraudulent content, the Hong Kong police will launch a cyber‑hygiene initiative in 2027 alongside tech and telecom operators, using AI to proactively remove scam posts on social media, he added.

Hong Kong boasts one of the world's highest life expectancies, standing at 83.3 years for men and 88.7 years for women in 2025, according to the Census and Statistics Department. 

"Our price is the longest life expectancy in the world, but we cannot truly celebrate yet because we have not yet worked out how we are going to pay for that price," said Mark Saunders, president of Hong Kong Actuarial Society. “[A] Society that protects both the length of life and the cost of illness in old age will lead the world in aging well. We want that to be Hong Kong.”

 

Frank Feng

Insurance Authorityageing populationinsurance

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Prudential Financial Inc logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken, April 10, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Prudential Financial to sell Brazil, Mexico units for $4 billion
FINANCE
22 hours ago
People walk next to a logo of the Bank of China at China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) venue at Shougang Park in Beijing, China, September 10, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
BOC launches International Healthcare Financial Services Platform in GBA
FINANCE
16-10-2026 17:28 HKT
A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing. REUTERS.
Chinese regulators crack down on quick-return insurance products: mainland media
FINANCE
15-10-2026 16:43 HKT
"AI Artificial Intelligence" words, a keyboard and a robotics hand in this illustration taken, September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Cost of AI default insurance spikes as data centre confidence wobbles
FINANCE
15-10-2026 14:14 HKT
This photo taken on June 19, 2024 shows the phase II project of Zhangpu wind farm in southeast China's Fujian Province. XINHUA
HK's first insurance-linked securities to back mainland wind farms 'go global'
FINANCE
14-10-2026 15:44 HKT
National security police arrest two over alleged seditious posts linked to insurance sales
NEWS
08-10-2026 18:44 HKT
The logo of FWD group is seen on a building in Hong Kong, China March 20, 2023. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo
HK's insurance watchdog fines FWD Life Insurance $19.5 mln for insufficient AML controls
FINANCE
24-09-2026 17:37 HKT
Policy Address 2026 | Develop "Finance + Shipping", focusing on marine insurance and ship finance
FINANCE
16-09-2026 19:26 HKT
Hang Seng dips 237 points as insurers, banks weigh, chip stocks extend rally
FINANCE
07-09-2026 16:55 HKT
A picture shows a huge advertising board for British insuruer Prudential on the top of a building in Hong Kong. AFP
Prudential launches PRUChoice Hong Kong Stay for Hong Kong newcomers
FINANCE
31-08-2026 17:42 HKT
source: online
French woman tries to stop looting in Nice, protesters say they have ‘emergency shopping’ to do
WORLD
20-10-2026 13:44 HKT
HK faces record-breaking October heat wave fueled by three key climate factors
NEWS
6 hours ago
(File Photo)
HKIA wins three best-airport awards as September passenger traffic rises 10.2pc
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.