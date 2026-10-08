Seo Mankyo takes up post as South Korea’s new consul general in Hong Kong

South Korea’s newly appointed consul general in Hong Kong, Seo Mankyo, arrived in the city on October 5 and is set to oversee the country’s relations with Hong Kong and Macau.

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Seo was appointed to the post on September 18 under the administration of President Lee Jae-myung, ending a vacancy of more than a year at the consulate.

The consulate described Seo as a China specialist with extensive experience in the country’s business and economic sectors.

He holds a master’s degree in economics from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and previously served as vice president of POSCO China and vice chairman of the Korean Chamber of Commerce in China. His experience also includes senior roles in South Korea’s Peaceful Unification Advisory Council and research work related to Korean Peninsula affairs at Peking University.

His appointment draws on a career spent largely in China. Seo previously held senior positions at POSCO’s China operations and was active in the Korean business community in Beijing.

Upon arriving in Hong Kong, Seo recalled his longstanding connection with the city.

“Ever since my first visit to Hong Kong as a young man in the early 1990s, when I was captivated by the beauty of Victoria Harbour and its dynamic energy, I have visited Hong Kong more than 60 times, witnessing its historical transformation and growth firsthand,” he said.

“I consider it a tremendous honor to be appointed as the Consul General here. I will do my utmost to leverage Hong Kong's unique strengths as a global hub so that Korea and Hong Kong can achieve a win-win outcome.”

Seo said he hoped to further strengthen cooperation between South Korea and Hong Kong, as well as support Korean residents and businesses in Hong Kong and Macau.

In a separate message to the Korean community, he said the consulate would work to protect the interests of Korean nationals and serve as a bridge for closer cooperation between South Korea, Hong Kong and Macau.

Seo will formally begin his duties once his exequatur is issued by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

