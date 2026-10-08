Mainland woman arrested for ‘special agent’ $650,000 scam

A 22-year-old Chinese woman has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a “special agent” and swindling a victim out of nearly HK$650,000, with police linking her to seven other similar cases.

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The arrest followed a report on September 19, when the fraudsters posing as immigration and mainland officials demanded nearly HK$650,000 from a victim they falsely accused of money laundering.

The victim, fearing unwitting involvement in a crime, followed the caller's instructions and transferred the sum to a designated private bank account.

After in-depth investigation and intelligence analysis, officers identified the woman and arrested her on Tuesday on suspicion of obtaining property by deception.

During the operation, officers found a forged Hong Kong police warrant card and a fake confidentiality agreement intended for another victim, preventing a second scam.

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The woman, who remains in custody, was found to be linked to seven other fraud cases involving the same method. She allegedly posed as an agent, delivering a forged confidentiality agreement and showing a fake police warrant card to win the victim's trust.

Police said more arrests have not been ruled out and the investigation is ongoing.