Hong Kong unlikely to face direct typhoon hit for rest of October, HKO says

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September heat ranks among highest on record as Hong Kong turns drier
05-10-2026 18:24 HKT
HK braces for cooler mornings with minimum temperatures fallng to 23 degrees
04-10-2026 15:41 HKT
HKO forecasts showers Tuesday, tracks possible cyclone east of Philippines
21-09-2026 17:31 HKT
Weather unsettled week with two potential cyclones on horizon: Observatory
17-08-2026 17:24 HKT
HK braces for sizzling weekend as low-pressure area forms
06-08-2026 18:53 HKT
Low chance of typhoon signal as Kujira expected to weaken gradually
05-08-2026 12:55 HKT
Observatory may issue T1 signal tonight as low-pressure system nears
13-07-2026 14:07 HKT
Euro sinks to 17-month low as French fiscal woes spur contagion fears
05-10-2026 14:53 HKT