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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Hong Kong unlikely to face direct typhoon hit for rest of October, HKO says

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Only three tropical cyclones have required warning signals in Hong Kong so far this year, with low sea temperatures and localized atmospheric circulation rendering direct hits unlikely for the remainder of October, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.

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Despite fewer local threats, 34 tropical cyclones have formed across the western North Pacific and South China Sea as of October 6 — significantly higher than the long-term January-September average of 21. Twelve of these systems formed in August alone, setting a record for the highest single-month total since 1961.

In September, an unusual pattern emerged as steering flows around the subtropical ridge directed storms northwards toward Japan, preventing any systems formed in the western North Pacific from entering the South China Sea.

Cooler sea temperatures across northern and central parts of the South China Sea, paired with persistent anticyclonic anomalies, continue to suppress convective activity and hamper storm formation in the area.

However, travelers bound for East Asia should remain cautious. With an intensifying El Niño and warm ocean waters fueling active storm development in the western North Pacific, three current systems — Choi-wan, Koguma, and Nolo — are expected to track northwards toward Japan and nearby waters.


 

Hong Kong Observatorytropical cyclones

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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