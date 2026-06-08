logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Unstable weather to linger in HK after midnight storms trigger 1,000 lightning strikes

NEWS
33 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong will see continued unstable weather for the next two days following an overnight heavy rain that triggered a brief Red Rainstorm Warning and around 1,000 lightning strikes across the city. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Powered by a broad trough of low pressure and an active southwestern airstream, severe thunderstorms intensified rapidly over the city around midnight. 

The Hong Kong Observatory issued an Amber Rainstorm Warning at 12.45am, which was upgraded to a Red warning half an hour later. 

Most districts recorded an average of 60 millimeters of rainfall, with Kowloon East bearing the brunt with accumulated rainfall exceeding 100 millimeters.

Approximately 1,000 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes were detected by the weather watchdog while rainstorm warnings were in force. 

As the rain band drifted away, the Observatory downgraded the signal to an Amber warning at 3.50am before canceling all rainstorm alerts by 5am. 

However, forecasters emphasized that the active weather systems will continue to affect the southern coast of China. Weather conditions are expected to remain highly unsettled through Tuesday morning, bringing frequent showers, squally thunderstorms, and occasional heavy rain. 

A brief respite with clearer skies and fewer showers is anticipated mid-week. However, a prevailing southerly airstream is expected to trigger another wave of unstable weather from the weekend to early next week.

Hong Kong Observatoryweather

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hong Kong records hottest day of the year at 34.3 degrees
NEWS
03-06-2026 18:43 HKT
Extreme heat grips Hong Kong as temperatures hit 34 degrees
NEWS
29-05-2026 13:27 HKT
Squally thunderstorms expected this weekend amid persistently hot weather, mercury soars to 34 degrees
NEWS
27-05-2026 14:26 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a press conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 6, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
Trump calls off rare Camp David meeting due to weather
WORLD
27-05-2026 11:39 HKT
Observatory issues year’s first Very Hot Weather Warning, mercury to hit 33 degrees
NEWS
26-05-2026 12:52 HKT
Britain bakes during hottest day on record for May
WORLD
26-05-2026 04:13 HKT
Mercury to hit 35 degrees on Tuesday followed by mid-week rain and thunderstorms
NEWS
24-05-2026 15:58 HKT
Observatory warns of squally thunderstorms amid cold front
NEWS
03-05-2026 20:50 HKT
May cold fronts are normal despite rare frequency, says meteorologist
NEWS
03-05-2026 18:39 HKT
HK to experience cooler, rainy week before sunny Labour Day holiday
NEWS
26-04-2026 16:54 HKT
(File photo)
Observatory warns of squally thunderstorms and heavy rain through Tue
NEWS
22 hours ago
Amber rainstorm upgraded to red as heavy thundershowers hit HK
NEWS
11 hours ago
Earthquake of magnitude 7.8 strikes off southern Philippines, tsunami warnings issued
WORLD
5 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.