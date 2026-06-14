Heavy rain and squally thunderstorms to persist across Hong Kong until Thursday

Hong Kong will continue to experience heavy rain and squally thunderstorms until Thursday, as the weather watchdog extended its forecast for unsettled weather due to an active southwest monsoon and a trough of low pressure.

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According to the latest nine-day weather forecast, the Hong Kong Observatory revised its previous prediction, which expected the heavy downpours to ease by Tuesday.

The updated forecast now warns that heavy rain will persist into Wednesday, with dynamic showers continuing into early Thursday.

The Observatory stated that the trough of low pressure is expected to linger around the coast of Guangdong and the northern part of the South China Sea midweek this week, keeping conditions unstable.

Relief is in sight by the weekend, however, as a subtropical ridge over the western North Pacific is forecast to extend westward, gradually thinning out the showers and bringing finer, hotter weather to the region.