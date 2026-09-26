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CHINA

New China sprint star, 17, vows 'no limits' after Asian Games gold

CHINA
45 mins ago
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China's Chen Yujie celebrates after winning the women's 100m final during the 2026 Asian Games at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture on September 25, 2026. (Photo by MOHD RASFAN / AFP)
China's Chen Yujie celebrates after winning the women's 100m final during the 2026 Asian Games at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture on September 25, 2026. (Photo by MOHD RASFAN / AFP)

China's 17-year-old sprinter Chen Yujie said she has "no limits" after dominating the women's 100m final for Asian Games gold.

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Chen stormed to victory in a Games-record 11.06sec in Nagoya to showcase her potential.

Chen, who turns 18 in December, called Friday's emphatic victory "the best present for my birthday".

But the teenager does not want to stop there.

"Now I am the champion of the Asian Games and I want to achieve more on the international stage, at the world championships and at the Olympics," she said.

"Now that I have become a champion, my goal will be to defend my title in the future.

"I am now in the position of challenging someone else, instead of waiting to be challenged by others."

Chen, who will also race in the 200m at the Games, added: "I have no limits."

Chinese media on Saturday hailed what it hopes will be a new era for Chinese sprinting, having never won 100m or 200m Olympic gold.

The official website of the Olympics proclaimed her a "new sprint star".

"I want to leave my mark for the Chinese women's sprinters and for the Asian sprinters," said Chen.

Despite the victory Chen admitted she had been nervous before the final.

"When I was on the training track my legs were shaking," said the teenager, who beat two-time Olympian Shanti Pereira of Singapore into second by 0.15sec.

"I was very scared that this could lead to a false start. I thought a lot about that."

Chen also defeated the 30-year-old Pereira to win the 200m at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships.

AFP

Chinasprint starno limitsAsian Gamesgold

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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