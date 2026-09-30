logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

South Korea break China hearts to reach Asian Games football final

CHINA
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Asian Games - Aichi-Nagoya 2026 - Football - Men's Semi-Final - South Korea v China - Nagai Stadium, Osaka, Japan - September 30, 2026 South Korea's Junho Bae in action with China's Weijie Mao REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Asian Games - Aichi-Nagoya 2026 - Football - Men's Semi-Final - South Korea v China - Nagai Stadium, Osaka, Japan - September 30, 2026 South Korea's Junho Bae in action with China's Weijie Mao REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

A spokesman for Prince Harry on Wednesday condemned as "extraordinarily reckless" two press photographers seen monitoring the grounds of his young children's UK school.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"There is a world of difference between legitimate media activity and photographers walking the perimeter of a school, stopping to look into the grounds and monitoring children," the spokesperson said.

Harry's children Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, are in school in the UK after the family moved back to Britain. The spokesman added it was "concerning" that "certain European paparazzi appear unwilling to respect the privacy of children at school".

AFP

South KoreaChinaAsian Gamesfootballfinal

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Paris 2024 Olympics - Boxing - Women's 57kg - Victory Ceremony - Roland-Garros Stadium, Paris, France - August 10, 2024. Gold medallist Yu Ting Lin of Taiwan kisses her medal. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/File Photo
Taiwan gender-row boxer Lin Yu-ting one win from Asian Games gold
CHINA
1 hour ago
Firefighters guide a shark that has been trapped in a canal since September 18, to the outer sea in Busan, South Korea, September 29, 2026. Yonhap via REUTERS
Shark stranded in South Korean canal draws 600,000 visitors as rescue bid fails
WORLD
4 hours ago
Photo by - / YONHAP / AFP. South Korean Lieutenant General Kang Hyun-Woo, chief director of operations at the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), speaks to reporters during a press briefing at the Defence Ministry in Seoul on September 30, 2026.
South Korea demands North apologise for DMZ mine blasts
WORLD
8 hours ago
Yi Huiman, chairman of China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), attends a meeting of Fujian delegation on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 5, 2019. Picture taken March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer/File photo
China to arrest former securities regulator chief Yi Huiman on bribery suspicion
CHINA
8 hours ago
China sets yuan fixing at 3.5-year high before National Day holiday
FINANCE
9 hours ago
A welder works at the Auto Parts Alliance (China) factory in Guangdong, a Japanese company who supplies parts for Honda, 14 June 2003. AFP
China's factory activity returns to growth in September amid AI boom
FINANCE
10 hours ago
China services growth hits three-month high, private PMI shows
FINANCE
10 hours ago
An Unitree G1 Humanoid Robot waves in front of a maintenance vehicle dedicated to humanoid robots called "GMO Humanoid Ambulances", specialized vehicles that rush to the scene of malfunctions or issues with humanoid robots to perform on-site diagnostics and repairs, or to provide replacement equipment, during an uveiling event to announce new services by GMO AI & Robotics Corporation (GMO AIR) in Tokyo, Japan, September 8, 2026. REUTERS
China raises bar for humanoid robot IPO to cool the red-hot sector: CNBC
FINANCE
29-09-2026 16:58 HKT
Tourists wearing Qing dynasty costumes visit Prince Kung's Mansion on National Day, the first day of China's eight-day Golden Week holiday, in Beijing, China October 1, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo
China's Golden Week travel surge masks cautious consumer spending
CHINA
29-09-2026 15:44 HKT
US President Donald Trump speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping while welcoming him at the North Portico of the White House for a state dinner in Washington, D.C., US, September 24, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Trump and Xi's 'stalemate' summit was a glitzy gift to China
CHINA
29-09-2026 10:03 HKT
Govt assists HK resident in returning home after completion of 26-year sentence in the Philippines
NEWS
22 hours ago
Tang Lung-wai returns to HK after 26 years in Philippine prison, hopes to work as delivery driver
NEWS
15 hours ago
(File photo)
Late police officer Chu Chun-kwok to be buried at Gallant Garden with full honors
NEWS
29-09-2026 13:35 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.