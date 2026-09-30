South Korea break China hearts to reach Asian Games football final

A spokesman for Prince Harry on Wednesday condemned as "extraordinarily reckless" two press photographers seen monitoring the grounds of his young children's UK school.

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"There is a world of difference between legitimate media activity and photographers walking the perimeter of a school, stopping to look into the grounds and monitoring children," the spokesperson said.

Harry's children Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, are in school in the UK after the family moved back to Britain. The spokesman added it was "concerning" that "certain European paparazzi appear unwilling to respect the privacy of children at school".

AFP