Law Society intervenes in firm linked to ‘crash-for-cash’ scams

The Law Society of Hong Kong said it is highly concerned about Raymond Lam & Associates’ suspected involvement in “crash-for-cash” cases, and has begun intervention proceedings at the firm.

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The Society said on Wednesday that it has appointed Robertsons as an intermediary to oversee the process.

Preliminary evidence suggests that lawyers and employees of Raymond Lam & Associates may have been involved in dishonest conduct and breaches of the Solicitors’ Accounts Rules. The Society said its council has decided to intervene in the firm’s practice to protect the interests of the public and its clients.

It added that professional misconduct investigations into the firm’s lawyers and staff will continue, and that the case may be referred to the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal Panel if necessary.

Any suspected criminal offences identified during the investigation will be referred to the police for further inquiry.

Police began investigating “crash-for-cash” scams — fraudulent insurance claims arising from staged traffic accidents — earlier this year. More than 400 cases have been reported, including referrals from the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers, insurance companies, and members of the public.

The total value of the claims has reached HK$106 million, with nearly 70 percent linked to the same law firm. As of mid-March, 20 people had been arrested, including law firm staff, medical professionals, and claimants.