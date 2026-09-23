logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Morning Recap - September 23, 2026

NEWS
50 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Man clashes with hotel staff outside Tsim Sha Tsui hotel over car door

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Two videos circulating online on Tuesday show a man in a cap arguing with a hotel staff member outside a hotel on Nathan Road in Tsim Sha Tsui, with the dispute escalating into a physical confrontation.

Customs arrests man in Ngau Chi Wan over phone-order illicit cigarette sales, seizes 30,000 cigarettes

Customs officers have arrested a man in Ngau Chi Wan over suspected phone-order sales of illicit cigarettes and seized 30,000 cigarettes.

2 more dogs caught in third Yuen Long operation after woman's fatal attack

Two more dogs were caught during a third operation in Yuen Long after a woman was fatally attacked.

HKSAR Govt strongly rejects EU annual report on HK

The HKSAR Government on Wednesday strongly rejected the European Commission's annual report on Hong Kong, calling its content unfounded and biased.

World/China News

Iran submits conditions for reopening of Hormuz to U.S. representative, state media says

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi met with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in a meeting during which Iran's conditions to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz were conveyed to the US, according to Iran's state media.

File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

Trump warns in UN speech he could 'annihilate' Iran without peace deal

US President Donald Trump warned in a speech to the United Nations on Tuesday that he could “annihilate” Iran if it did not agree to a peace deal, while also saying Washington was ready to help Tehran rebuild if it chose diplomacy.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Putin and Saudi crown prince call for safe passage via Hormuz, Bab el-Mandeb

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called for safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait during a telephone call on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Trump, Greenland, Denmark sign deal in bid to end Arctic standoff

US President Donald Trump, Greenland and Denmark signed a deal on Tuesday aimed at ending a standoff over the Arctic island, according to people familiar with the matter.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

F-16 fighter jet crashes at US air base in western Germany

An F-16 fighter jet assigned to the US air base Spangdahlem in western Germany crashed on Tuesday, the US military said, adding that one pilot had ejected safely and was receiving medical treatment.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Market

Nasdaq reaches record high close, AI stocks rally

The Nasdaq notched a record high close on Tuesday, lifted by Micron Technology and other AI-related stocks, while the S&P 500 hovered just below a record high as oil prices traded around $100 per barrel.

Editorial

From Nagoya's podiums to neighborhood courts: foundations for Hong Kong's sports ambitions

Hong Kong's athletes are once again capturing regional acclaim at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, building on historic triumphs in Paris and Hangzhou to deliver stellar performances across fencing, swimming, and track events.

Opinion

Histotripsy for liver cancer: how ultrasound waves help treat tumors | Health Decoder | Dr Cheng Kai Chi

Histotripsy is a non-invasive treatment that uses focused ultrasound waves to mechanically break down liver tumors without incisions, needles or radiation.

WestK Picnic Fest offers another way to enjoy HK | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan

Hong Kong's cultural life continues to expand in ways that invite people to slow down, spend time outdoors and enjoy the city together.

AI bottleneck narrative: why Asia's hardware companies hold pricing power | ETF Compass | CSOP Intelligence

Artificial intelligence has become one of the most important investment themes in global markets, but much of the discussion has focused on software platforms and large language models.

File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters
recap

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Morning Recap - July 30, 2026
NEWS
30-07-2026 06:44 HKT
Morning Recap - July 9, 2026
NEWS
09-07-2026 06:35 HKT
Morning Recap - September 19, 2025
NEWS
19-09-2025 06:57 HKT
Morning Recap - September 22, 2025
NEWS
19-09-2025 06:57 HKT
Customs arrests man in Ngau Chi Wan over phone-order illicit cigarette sales, seizes 30,000 cigarettes
NEWS
2 hours ago
2 more dogs caught in third Yuen Long operation after woman's fatal attack
NEWS
2 hours ago
HKSAR Govt strongly rejects EU annual report on HK
NEWS
3 hours ago
Teenager agreed to sex in exchange for tutoring, co-defendant tells police in video interview
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File Photo)
HKU admits 1,800 non-local students amid shifting geopolitics
NEWS
9 hours ago
Night Recap - September 22, 2026
NEWS
10 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Cambodia opens 'No. 8 Park' scam compound to media, revealing self-contained 'city within a city'
WORLD
22-09-2026 05:27 HKT
John Lee and CY Leung lead pallbearers for Tung Chee-hwa
NEWS
20-09-2026 15:54 HKT
HKO forecasts showers Tuesday, tracks possible cyclone east of Philippines
NEWS
21-09-2026 17:31 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.