Morning Recap - September 23, 2026

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Man clashes with hotel staff outside Tsim Sha Tsui hotel over car door

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Two videos circulating online on Tuesday show a man in a cap arguing with a hotel staff member outside a hotel on Nathan Road in Tsim Sha Tsui, with the dispute escalating into a physical confrontation.

Customs arrests man in Ngau Chi Wan over phone-order illicit cigarette sales, seizes 30,000 cigarettes

Customs officers have arrested a man in Ngau Chi Wan over suspected phone-order sales of illicit cigarettes and seized 30,000 cigarettes.

2 more dogs caught in third Yuen Long operation after woman's fatal attack

Two more dogs were caught during a third operation in Yuen Long after a woman was fatally attacked.

HKSAR Govt strongly rejects EU annual report on HK

The HKSAR Government on Wednesday strongly rejected the European Commission's annual report on Hong Kong, calling its content unfounded and biased.

World/China News

Iran submits conditions for reopening of Hormuz to U.S. representative, state media says

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi met with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in a meeting during which Iran's conditions to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz were conveyed to the US, according to Iran's state media.

File Photo/Reuters

Trump warns in UN speech he could 'annihilate' Iran without peace deal

US President Donald Trump warned in a speech to the United Nations on Tuesday that he could “annihilate” Iran if it did not agree to a peace deal, while also saying Washington was ready to help Tehran rebuild if it chose diplomacy.

Photo: Reuters

Putin and Saudi crown prince call for safe passage via Hormuz, Bab el-Mandeb

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called for safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait during a telephone call on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

Photo: Reuters

Trump, Greenland, Denmark sign deal in bid to end Arctic standoff

US President Donald Trump, Greenland and Denmark signed a deal on Tuesday aimed at ending a standoff over the Arctic island, according to people familiar with the matter.

Photo: Reuters

F-16 fighter jet crashes at US air base in western Germany

An F-16 fighter jet assigned to the US air base Spangdahlem in western Germany crashed on Tuesday, the US military said, adding that one pilot had ejected safely and was receiving medical treatment.

Photo: Reuters

Market

Nasdaq reaches record high close, AI stocks rally

The Nasdaq notched a record high close on Tuesday, lifted by Micron Technology and other AI-related stocks, while the S&P 500 hovered just below a record high as oil prices traded around $100 per barrel.

Editorial

From Nagoya's podiums to neighborhood courts: foundations for Hong Kong's sports ambitions

Hong Kong's athletes are once again capturing regional acclaim at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, building on historic triumphs in Paris and Hangzhou to deliver stellar performances across fencing, swimming, and track events.

Opinion

Histotripsy for liver cancer: how ultrasound waves help treat tumors | Health Decoder | Dr Cheng Kai Chi

Histotripsy is a non-invasive treatment that uses focused ultrasound waves to mechanically break down liver tumors without incisions, needles or radiation.

WestK Picnic Fest offers another way to enjoy HK | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan

Hong Kong's cultural life continues to expand in ways that invite people to slow down, spend time outdoors and enjoy the city together.

AI bottleneck narrative: why Asia's hardware companies hold pricing power | ETF Compass | CSOP Intelligence

Artificial intelligence has become one of the most important investment themes in global markets, but much of the discussion has focused on software platforms and large language models.

File Photo/Reuters