Night Recap - September 22, 2026

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Siobhan Haughey defends 100m freestyle title in dominant Asian Games swim

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Hong Kong star swimmer Siobhan Haughey captured her second gold medal of the 20th Asian Games on Tuesday, leading from start to finish to defend her women's 100-meter freestyle title in convincing fashion.

Ryan Choi secures Asian Games foil silver as Edgar Cheung suffers early exit

Hong Kong foil fencing ace Ryan Choi Chun-yin clinched a hard-earned silver medal at the 20th Asian Games on Tuesday night, falling narrowly in a spirited individual final against Japanese rival Kazuki Iimura.

AI reshapes Hong Kong job market as graduate vacancies fall 60pc

Job vacancies suitable for university graduates in Hong Kong have fallen by about 60 percent since 2022 amid the growing adoption of artificial intelligence, according to the government's updated manpower projections released on Tuesday.

Over 300 personnel join counter-terrorism drill at AsiaWorld-Expo

Over 300 personnel from multiple government departments and organizations completed a joint counter-terrorism drill at AsiaWorld-Expo on Tuesday, ahead of a major international sports conference scheduled for later this year.

CCTV documentary traces Hong Kong airport’s three-runway expansion

Hong Kong International Airport is looking to use the additional capacity created by its three-runway system to expand connections with Belt and Road markets, as a new CCTV documentary traces the development of one of the city’s largest infrastructure projects.

Business Today

APAC family offices lead global outperformance as wealth grows more international: Citi

As family wealth grows more international, 38 percent of family offices expect greater family globalization over the next five years amid inflation-related concerns, with the APAC region outperforming the global market, according to Citi Wealth 2026 Global Family Office Report.

The Sterling II oversubscribed by 162 times

China Resources Land's (1109) Southwest Kowloon project The Sterling II received a total of 25,000 checks as of Tuesday afternoon, an oversubscription of 162 times of its 153 units to be offered via a price list on Sunday.

NWD in talks to offload 50pc stake in Hyatt Regency hotel to Singapore's UOL: Bloomberg

New World Development (0017) is in talks with Singapore's UOL Group for the sale of its 50 percent stake in Hyatt Regency Hong Kong, Tsim Sha Tsui, marking the latest move for the local developer to bolster liquidity, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

China's Ligent closes up 4.6pc in Hong Kong debut as AI demand draws investors

Shares of Chinese fibre-optic communications equipment maker Ligent Technologies (9856) ended 4.6 percent higher in their Hong Kong debut on Tuesday, after the company tapped demand for AI-related equipment to raise HK$5.67 billion.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan, regulators meet CICC chair in Beijing

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po met International Capital Corporation (3908) chairman Chen Liang during his Beijing visit on Tuesday.

World/China

China expands export control list for drug precursor chemicals ahead of Trump-Xi summit

China on Tuesday added two chemicals to its export control list for drug precursor chemicals, requiring permits for exporting them to the US, Mexico and Canada, according to a statement released by the commerce ministry.

China says opposes 'illegal' US sanctions on Iran airlines

China said on Tuesday it opposed "illegal" US sanctions on Iranian airlines, a day after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent threatened potential measures in a televised interview.

Trump, Greenland, Denmark to sign deal in bid to end Arctic standoff

President Donald Trump is due to meet with leaders of Greenland and Denmark on Tuesday to sign a deal that will allow a larger US military presence on Greenland and could end a standoff over the strategically located and mineral-rich island.

Afghan cyclist who disguised herself as man wins Asian Games silver

An Afghan cyclist who disguised herself as a man to pursue her sporting dreams won an Asian Games silver medal on Tuesday, hoping it inspires other women in a country where Taliban authorities have sharply curtailed their freedoms.

CNN, MS NOW and Politico sue Trump, challenging White House ban

CNN, MS NOW and Politico sued President Donald Trump and other members of his administration on Monday for banning them from White House grounds, saying the action violated their rights to free speech and a free press under the US Constitution's First Amendment.