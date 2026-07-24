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NEWS

HKSAR Govt strongly rejects EU annual report on HK

NEWS
6 mins ago
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The HKSAR Government on Wednesday strongly rejected the European Commission's annual report on Hong Kong, calling its content unfounded and biased.

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A spokesman stressed that Hong Kong is an inalienable part of China under "one country, two systems," and that the implementation of the Hong Kong National Security Law and the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance has restored social order and better protected residents' rights and freedoms. He urged the EU to respect facts and stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs.

On rights and freedoms, the spokesman said human rights have been constitutionally guaranteed since the handover, and that rights are not absolute. He said press freedom remains protected but journalists must act in good faith, accusing 14 EU member states of involvement in the Pegasus spyware scandal.

On the rule of law, he said the judiciary exercises power independently and cases are decided strictly on evidence. The departure of a small number of overseas judges does not change Hong Kong's common law system.

On national security laws, he said enacting such laws is an inherent right of sovereign states, noting the EU has its own stringent laws. The 2025 subsidiary legislation grants no new powers and does not affect ordinary citizens.

On the Lai Chee-ying case, he said the court held 156 days of hearings, considered over 80,000 pages of documents, and that Lai does not appeal his conviction or sentence. The court stated he was not on trial for his political views.

On the electoral system, he said the current LegCo has fully implemented "patriots administering Hong Kong," and there is no single model of democracy.

On national education, he said schools must provide an environment free from political interference, while academic freedom remains an important value.

He said Hong Kong has entered a new stage of advancing from stability to prosperity and will continue to integrate into national development. Any attempt by foreign forces to undermine the city would fail.

HKSAR Government EU report national security

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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