logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Nasdaq reaches record high close, AI stocks rally

FINANCE
27 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

The Nasdaq notched a record high close on Tuesday, lifted by Micron Technology and other AI-related stocks, while the S&P 500 hovered just below a record high as oil prices traded around $100 per barrel.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Chip stocks added to recent gains while consumer-related software shares lost ground. Investors focused on the strong reception of Meta Platforms' AI assistant, which launched this month and can send emails and complete transactions on behalf of a user.

The success of the AI assistant, called Muse, has fueled gains for AI-related chip stocks in recent days. Yet some worried it could compete with retailers, online brokerages and other consumer companies. Amazon AMZN.O on Monday blocked the agent from shopping on its platform.

"There are a lot of tech stocks that are down today on Muse-related fears of one sort or another," said Jed Ellerbroek, portfolio manager at Argent Capital Management. "People fear that Muse will be used to manage your insurance relationships, book your travel and search for stuff to buy."

Ride-hailing apps Uber Technologies UBER.N and Lyft LYFT.O lost more than 1% each, while Charles Schwab SCHW.N lost 6.1% and Airbnb ABNB.O declined 3%.

Micron MU.O rallied 5% and Sandisk SNDK.O gained almost 7%.

Oil prices were choppy near $100 a barrel, while the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR hovered around 4.94% after US President Donald Trump warned in a speech to the UN General Assembly that he could "annihilate the Islamic Republic" if no deal is reached to end the Middle East conflict.

Investors also awaited a US-China summit on Thursday, with traders speculating the trade truce with Beijing could be extended and talks could touch on AI regulation.

"What people are looking for is at least the start of a conversation that maybe you can come up with some sort of global framework as opposed to fighting each other ..." said Joe Saluzzi, head of equity market structure research at Themis Trading.

The S&P 500 ended essentially flat at 7,764.64 points.

The Nasdaq gained 0.45% to 27,244.28 points, its second straight record high close.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.36% to 51,863.69 points.

Volume was heavy on US exchanges, with 17.9 billion shares traded, compared to an average of 16.3 billion shares over the previous 20 sessions.

Six of the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes declined, led lower by financials .SPSY, down 1.68%, followed by a 0.8% loss in communication services .SPLRCL.

The S&P 500 was less than 0.5% below its August 13 record high close.

JPMorgan Chase JPM.N and Wells Fargo WFC.N both lost more than 3%.

Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins wrote she supported last week’s interest rate increase, citing inflation risks.

New York Fed President John Williams said the Fed's framework for controlling short-term rates has been effective in supporting financial markets.

Traders see a 53% chance the Fed will increase interest rates by at least 25 basis points in October, the CME Group's FedWatch Tool showed.

The S&P 500 saw about the same number of stocks climb as decline.

The S&P 500 posted nine new highs and 16 new lows; the Nasdaq recorded 48 new highs and 110 new lows.

Reuters

us stockwall street

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Nasdaq notches record-high close, AI optimism reignites and Treasury yields retreat
FINANCE
22-09-2026 05:30 HKT
Tech leads Wall St to higher close as oil eases, Treasury yields dip
FINANCE
18-09-2026 04:41 HKT
Wall St ends lower after Fed hikes interest rates, sees more tightening ahead
FINANCE
17-09-2026 04:28 HKT
Wall Street ends lower as oil spikes and the benchmark Treasury yield breaches 5%
FINANCE
16-09-2026 04:40 HKT
Wall Street ends down, calls for AI slowdown pummel chipmakers
FINANCE
15-09-2026 04:33 HKT
S&P 500 ends down as Treasury yields rise and traders fret about inflation
FINANCE
11-09-2026 04:47 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
S&P 500 ends down as oil tops $100 per barrel
FINANCE
10-09-2026 04:53 HKT
S&P 500 falls as AI worries hit software makers
FINANCE
09-09-2026 06:01 HKT
Wall Street ends sharply higher as Waller remarks ease rate hike fears
FINANCE
04-09-2026 04:23 HKT
Wall St ends higher as stocks reclaim some shine
FINANCE
03-09-2026 06:04 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Cambodia opens 'No. 8 Park' scam compound to media, revealing self-contained 'city within a city'
WORLD
22-09-2026 05:27 HKT
John Lee and CY Leung lead pallbearers for Tung Chee-hwa
NEWS
20-09-2026 15:54 HKT
HKO forecasts showers Tuesday, tracks possible cyclone east of Philippines
NEWS
21-09-2026 17:31 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.