logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
OPINION
breadcrumb-arrow
INSIGHTS

Histotripsy for liver cancer: how ultrasound waves help treat tumors | Health Decoder | Dr Cheng Kai Chi

INSIGHTS
12 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Recent Hong Kong news has highlighted the arrival of histotripsy, an advanced machine-based treatment for liver tumors. Systems donated by the Li Ka Shing Foundation are now available through selected private hospitals and subsidy programs. Histotripsy offers a new option for some patients, but it does not replace specialist assessment or established liver cancer treatments.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Histotripsy is a non-invasive treatment using focused ultrasound waves from outside the body. With real-time imaging, the doctor targets the liver tumor. The ultrasound creates microscopic bubbles inside the tumor, and their rapid collapse mechanically breaks the tissue into tiny particles.

Unlike radiofrequency or microwave ablation, histotripsy does not burn tissue. No surgical cut is made, and no needle passes through the liver. The procedure is usually performed under general anesthesia.

The liver contains vital blood vessels and bile ducts. For tumors close to these structures, heat-based ablation can be difficult: heat may damage nearby tissue, while blood flow through large vessels can reduce treatment effect.

Histotripsy uses mechanical rather than thermal energy. In suitable cases, it may help preserve nearby vessels and ducts while treating the tumor. The body gradually clears treated tissue. Recovery may be quicker and discomfort may be lower when compared with more invasive procedures, although outcomes vary.

A hepatobiliary multidisciplinary team should assess each patient. Histotripsy may be considered for selected primary liver cancers or liver metastases, especially when surgery is unsuitable. Key criteria include:

- A small tumor, ideally under 3 centimeters.
- A tumor that can be clearly seen on ultrasound.
- An ultrasound pathway not substantially blocked by ribs, lung, or bowel.
- Adequate liver function, general fitness, and ability to undergo general anesthesia.
- Patients with prior bile-duct surgery or an existing biliary stent may require additional planning to reduce infection risk.

Histotripsy is promising, but it is not suitable for every liver cancer patient. Surgery, ablation, embolization, radiotherapy, or systemic medicines may be more appropriate depending on tumor stage, location, liver reserve, and overall health. Evidence on long-term recurrence and survival is still developing. Seek early specialist review if you have hepatitis B, hepatitis C, cirrhosis, a liver mass, or confirmed liver cancer.

Dr Cheng Kai Chi, Specialist in General Surgery

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
WestK Picnic Fest offers another way to enjoy HK | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan
INSIGHTS
15 mins ago
File Photo/Reuters
AI bottleneck narrative: why Asia's hardware companies hold pricing power | ETF Compass | CSOP Intelligence
INSIGHTS
21 mins ago
Why HKIA's ground transport experience matters | Fongmula | Francis Fong
INSIGHTS
22-09-2026 02:34 HKT
An assortment of cheese.
Good cheese, right wine and the pleasure of taking time | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary
INSIGHTS
22-09-2026 02:31 HKT
Unravelling the divide over AI's existential threat | Cash Call | Andrew Wong
INSIGHTS
21-09-2026 04:28 HKT
Guessing game for next US presidential contenders | American Lens | Michael Chugani
INSIGHTS
21-09-2026 04:24 HKT
Jury on trial: the future of lay decision-making | Beyond The Law | José Antonio Maurellet SC
INSIGHTS
18-09-2026 05:18 HKT
From AI ambition to real economic value | FHKI Industry Connect | Peter Shum, FHKI Deputy Chairman
INSIGHTS
18-09-2026 04:56 HKT
IBM's PC race loss, Red Hat win, quantum gamble | Zero Shot Inference | Allen Au
INSIGHTS
17-09-2026 04:04 HKT
Aligning career aspirations with Hong Kong's new‑era development vision | Shum Wai Lam William
INSIGHTS
16-09-2026 19:37 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Cambodia opens 'No. 8 Park' scam compound to media, revealing self-contained 'city within a city'
WORLD
22-09-2026 05:27 HKT
John Lee and CY Leung lead pallbearers for Tung Chee-hwa
NEWS
20-09-2026 15:54 HKT
HKO forecasts showers Tuesday, tracks possible cyclone east of Philippines
NEWS
21-09-2026 17:31 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.